Winter storm 2024: When to expect snow in the Rockford area

Rockford and northern Illinois is expected to get its first big winter storm of 2024 over the next few days.

A winter storm is headed for the area with snow and wind likely to be a major factor, especially on Tuesday.

Here's the latest as of Monday afternoon from the National Weather Service.

When is the storm supposed to hit the Rockford area?

The National Weather Service expects the system to bring in two rounds of severe weather. The first round is expected to hit Monday night into Tuesday morning with a second round picking up Tuesday night.

Will there be snow?

Yes. Snowfall is expected to start around 8 p.m. Monday going into Tuesday morning.

How much snow will the Rockford area get?

As always, the prediction could always change, but it appears residents in farther west will see more snow. The Freeport area and parts of northern Winnebago County could see 7 to 12 inches of snow. Eastern Winnebago County and Boone County could see 5 to 8 inches of snow, however.

When will the heaviest snow fall?

Forecasters believe the heaviest snow will fall overnight Monday to Tuesday and then again Tuesday afternoon.

Is there more than just snow to worry about?

Yes. Forecasters believe as the snow winds down Tuesday, winds will pick up with gusts up to 30-40 miles per hour, which could cause drifting snow and low visibility.

Are there are any warnings out?

Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside counties will be under a winter storm warning beginning at 6 p.m. Monday. A winter storm warning will be in effect in Winnebago and Boone counties beginning 8 p.m. Monday and last until 12 a.m. Wednesday.

Weather precautions for travel

The NWS suggests three items to keep in your vehicle when traveling during bad weather in case of an emergency:

An extra flashlight

Food/snacks

Water

Getting Around Illinois road conditions

Visit gettingaroundillinois.com for the latest road conditions in your area throughout the state.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford, Illinois forecast for today, tomorrow ahead of snow storm