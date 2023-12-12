Winter storm advisory for New York, freeze warnings ease for California in Tuesday forecast

Following flood and high wind warnings, most of the East can expect more benign weather on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said lake-effect snow be present in downwind of Lakes Erie and Ontario.

A wind advisory was in effect for the Niagara Frontier region of New York along with a winter storm watch in the Lake Ontario region, where up to seven inches of snow are possible.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Niagara Frontier. Secure any loose objects. A Winter Storm Watch for lake effect snow has been issued for portions of the eastern Lake Ontario region for the potential of 7 inches or more of snow. Please see the graphic for more details. pic.twitter.com/hOmn2Hw8G2 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) December 11, 2023

Meanwhile on the West Coast, the freeze warning set in the rural areas of California's San Joaquin Valley is set to expire at 8 a.m. local time. Following sub-freezing temperatures that dipped as low as 28 degrees, the weather is forecast to warm up closer to normal temperatures, according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alan Reppert.

"It will be warming up here by the middle of the week and temperatures will be climbing up back to near the historical average," Reppert told USA TODAY.

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, December 12, 2024.

Light snow and rain over portions of New Mexico and Colorado

A major front will bring some rain to central Texas as well as snow into western Texas, New Mexico and southern Colorado beginning Wednesday through the end of the week, Reppert said.

A different storm system will bring fairly light snow in Idaho and Wyoming, he added.

A tourist takes photo of snow on the Continental Divide atop Colorado's Loveland Pass in Silverthorne, Colorado on November, 6, 2023.

New Mexico weather map

Moisture returns to the Southern Plains late Tuesday

Parts of the western Gulf Coast and southern Plains will see light rain overnight on Tuesday going into Wednesday, the NWS forecasted. The moisture comes from high pressure over the lower Mississippi Valley moving to the southeast.

More moisture is expected for the Gulf of Mexico, increasing the rain over the southern Plains on Wednesday.

US weather watches and warnings

National weather radar

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Weather forecast for Tuesday includes snow, rain in southwest