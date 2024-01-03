With winter storm aimed at Northeast this weekend, here's what to expect in Hudson Valley

Across the Hudson Valley, expect a snow storm this weekend to start off 2024.

Beginning on Saturday evening, with the height of the storm predicted to be Saturday night, get your shovels and snow blowers ready, along with ice-melting compounds.

According to AccuWeather, millions in the Northeast are predicted to be hit by this storm, with travel conditions being impacted.

How much snow will the Hudson Valley get

Brain Frugis, meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Albany, said Wednesday the storm will taper off at some point during the day on Sunday, but it's still unclear how much snow the Hudson Valley will get.

"As of right now, it definitely looks like there will be some accumulation," he said.

The National Weather Service said they will have a better idea by Friday as to how many inches of snow to expect, but they are confident there will be at least a few inches.

Frugis said there's a possibility the storm will hit everywhere from New York City to Albany, but it's hard to determine at this point which areas will be hit the hardest. "That'll depend on where the storm exactly tracks," he said.

Will ice, winter mix hit Hudson Valley?

Regarding ice accumulation, Frugis said there's always a potential, but it doesn't seem likely. "As of right now, it looks like at least for the Hudson Valley, there should just be snow with this storm," he said.

AccuWeather meteorologists anticipate the storm to start with heavy rainfall across the southeastern states Saturday morning, moving to the Northeast and colliding with an area of colder air from the Great Lakes to the rest of the Northeast. In turn, this is predicted to lead to a zone of snow to form.

Hudson Valley travel impact as storm heads for Northeast

When traveling, expect roads to deteriorate, with wet, slushy and snow-covered conditions predicted.

Frugis suggested avoiding travel Saturday night if possible.

"We'll be refining the forecast over the next few days, but ones like this can be tricky," he said. "They can shift and can cause some differences where the heaviest totals wind up being."

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

Nickie Hayes: NHayes@poughkee.gannett.com: 845-863-3518

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Winter storm NY: What Hudson Valley can expect to see