Winter storm arrives in Mass., could bring over a foot of snow to some areas

A winter storm continues to travel through Massachusetts which could bring over a foot of snow to some areas.

Heavy snow is expected in northern Mass. and the Merrimack Valley. Up to 8-12 inches of snow will fall in the “jackpot” area of the storm, while the Merrimack Valley could see up to 15 inches. The southern bands can see of 5 -8 inches and 3-5 inches of snow extend down through Norfolk County. The storm is projected to taper off, turning into a wet mix the closer it gets to Cape Cod.

A winter storm warning has been issued for much of Massachusetts. through 1 am. on Monday.

The warning is in effect in Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire, Central Middlesex County, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Southern Worcester, Western Essex, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Southeast Middlesex, Suffolk, and Western Norfolk counties, according to the National Weather Service.

“By 1:00 p.m., just before [Patriots] kickoff, you have snow, probably three to four inches on the ground but on its way out through the afternoon and into the evening,” said Chief Meteorologist Lemanowicz.

Many area churches and religious organizations have already canceled services for Sunday.

Just a little correction to the zoomed in map numbers… I do not expect all towns in that pink band to get that high, but I want to make sure you are prepared. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/1NZe6eqrrV — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 7, 2024

Here's a look at the snowy/slushy roads outside of our studio in Dedham right now. Keep your #snow photos and reports coming this morning! Remember your name & town so I can give you credit on air 7-10 AM @boston25! pic.twitter.com/hKq0W10gvU — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 7, 2024

Downtown Boston versus Dedham, MA (9.5 mi SW) a half hour apart this morning (as of 4:30/5:00am). Pretty clear difference between the coastal air and places just a little bit inland #MAwx pic.twitter.com/GWyXM4u5Sd — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) January 7, 2024

Kevin Lemanowicz | Shiri Spear | Tucker Antico | Vicki Graf

Utilize MEMA's real-time power outage viewer to stay informed about current power outages in your community and region, and across the state, including information from utility companies about restoration times.

Utilize MEMA's live weather radar and forecasting tools.

