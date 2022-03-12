Late winter storm blasts Northeast with snow, winds
A late winter storm blasted the northeastern United States on Saturday with high winds and snow. (March 12)
A late winter storm blasted the northeastern United States on Saturday with high winds and snow that could pile up to a foot high, sending temperatures plummeting and making travel hazardous after first taking aim at the Deep South. The National Weather Service said 7 to 12 inches (18 to 30 centimeters) could be expected in northern areas of Pennsylvania and New York with winds gusting as high as 45 mph (72 kph). Philadelphia residents, while expecting only a few inches of snow, were warned that blizzard-like conditions were possible at one point, and later a flash freeze was possible with wet surfaces rapidly becoming icy due to plummeting temperatures.
The week started with record-high temperatures and could end with more than a foot of snow in some areas of the state.
The table is set for a late winter helping of heavy rain, snow, and strong winds along with a rapid freeze-up across the Tri-State area on Saturday.
Tournament chief referee Gary Young says ‘the potential is there’ for a Tuesday finish.
Here's the latest snow forecast for south-central Pennsylvania.
Lexington city officials say they are prepared for the snow coming Friday night. They recommend people stay at home as the snow rolls through.
Central Pennsylvania got about 6 to 9 inches of snow, and blowing snow is a concern tonight.
A winter storm, with heavy snow in the northern counties and strong wind gusts everywhere, is expected to hit the region during the day Saturday.
Temperatures are expected to drop quickly Friday evening, turning rain into snow that will accumulate overnight. Here is what you need to know.
A winter storm could pack wind gusts up to 55 mph and drop up to 5 inches of snow on Saturday in the Tri-State area, the National Weather Service says
A winter storm could drop 4 inches or more of snow in northern Ohio Friday into Saturday.
