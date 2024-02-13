Winter storm to bring 1-2 feet of snow to Oregon Cascade passes, impact Columbia Gorge

Snow is forecast to impact Oregon mountain passes on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm is forecast to bring 1 to 2 feet of snow to Oregon’s Cascade mountain passes and could have a major impact on the Columbia Gorge Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Portland.

The heaviest snowfall is forecast for the Mount Hood area and Highway 26, but travel will also be a challenge over Santiam Pass (Highway 20) and Willamette Pass (Highway 58) and into the southern Oregon Cascades.

“The combination of heavy snow and gusty winds may lead to whiteout conditions at times,” a winter storm watch from NWS said. “ Travel could be very difficult.”

Although the heaviest snow is forecast in the mountains, the worst traveling conditions could be on Interstate 84 in the Columbia Gorge.

The west and central gorge could see up to 12 inches of snow and a quarter-inch of ice, NWS said, making travel extremely difficult.

Winter storm projections for Wednesday and Thursday in the Oregon mountains.

Holiday weekend should bring improved travel conditions

By the holiday weekend, most of the worst impacts of the storm should have subsided, and treated roads should be in fairly normal conditions, NWS meteorologist Miles Higa said.

The forecast does call for a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow both in the Cascades and in the gorge.

“By the weekend, the precipitation will be winding down and I think people can mostly expect typical winter driving conditions,” Higa said.

He said the amount of freezing rain in the Cascades looked fairly small, although anyone traveling over the Cascades should be prepared for some ice and snow.

Storm to help snowpack, continue drought improvement in Willamette Valley

On the plus side, the snowfall should help boost Oregon’s flagging snowpack. Western Oregon has 81-88% of normal snowpack currently, and this storm could help boost it closer to normal levels.

The precipitation will fall mostly as rain in the Willamette Valley, with around a half-inch to one inch forecasted over the two days.

Currently, Oregon has the smallest amount of drought the state has seen since October 2019, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

