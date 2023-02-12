Winter storm to bring snow across Plains, Midwest as ice, freezing rain hit Southeast

A moderate winter storm developing over the Four Corners on Tuesday is expected to spread heavy snow across the Plains and into the Upper Midwest by Thursday, and sleet and freezing rain are possible along the route, meteorologists say.

"This heavy snow and mixed precipitation, especially where combined with strong winds, could result in hazardous travel conditions and impacts to infrastructure," the National Weather Service said.

Much colder temperatures – and some perhaps near record lows over the Southwest – were expected in the wake of the storm, the service said.

The National Weather Service provides the latest key messages from Feb. 14-17.

Snow, sleet, freezing rain in Sunday forecast for Southeast

Meanwhile, "dreary cold rain" was falling over the Mid-Atlantic states Sunday as winter weather advisories and storm warnings were in effect in parts of the southern and central Appalachians, where snow, sleet and freezing rain were expected, the National Weather Service said.

🛰️ Today's GOES-E GeoColor satellite imagery reveals a strong cyclone churning over the East Coast as rain & mixed precip fall over the region. Tomorrow, our focus shifts to the West as an upper-level low & amplifying trough may produce widespread winter weather this week. pic.twitter.com/1YlZSjxlx9 — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 12, 2023

The heaviest snow accumulations were expected from western North Carolina to western Virginia, according to AccuWeather. The outlet reported about 3 to 6 inches of snow may fall, and up to 24 inches was possible along some of the highest ridges and peaks.

Parts of Virginia saw ice and freezing rain early Sunday, the National Weather Service of Blacksburg, Virginia, wrote on Twitter. "Stay safe if you have to travel," the service said.

Above-normal temperatures around the corner for Mid-Atlantic

High temperatures were expected to be much cooler than average Sunday from the interior Mid-Atlantic down into Florida, the National Weather Service said. But meteorologists predict they'll rebound quickly to above normal levels behind the storm on Monday with the return of sunshine.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Winter storm expected in southern and central Appalachians