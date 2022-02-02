Winter storm bringing snow, sleet and freezing rain through Thursday
Meteorologist Ron Smiley of CBS Pittsburgh station KDKA joins CBS News with the weather forecast as a winter storm bears down on the middle of the country.
Meteorologist Ron Smiley of CBS Pittsburgh station KDKA joins CBS News with the weather forecast as a winter storm bears down on the middle of the country.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday accused the U.S. of trying to stoke conflict in Ukraine.
Florida on Monday reported 34,204 COVID-19 cases and 618 new deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.
By taking into account how increasing surface temperatures will alter both humidity and a measure of the energy contained in the atmosphere, a new study finds the world is at a growing risk of extreme weather events.Driving the news: The study, published Monday in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, focuses on an integrated temperature and humidity metric.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe metric, researchers in Ch
Weston McKennie said he let his team and nation down when he violated team COVID-19-rules in September, which caused the American midfielder to miss a pair of World Cup qualifiers. McKennie didn't dress for the Sept. 5 match against Canada because of the breach, and coach Gregg Berhalter sent him home before the game at Honduras three days later. McKennie spoke with reporters on Tuesday for the first time since the incident.
Florida on Wednesday reported 16,883 COVID-19 cases and two new deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.
The Tom Brady tributes have begun in earnest, with the Patriots and team owner Robert Kraft offering gushing praise of the quarterback following his retirement Tuesday.
Warnings are issued as unusually cold temperatures in the US state cause the lizards to freeze.
Luis Nieves was arrested in April 2019 after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office got a tip from the defendant’s daughter that he confessed to the killing.
Boeing will use the bomber to study future upgrades for those still flying.
Joe Rogan’s all wrong on Covid vaccines, but nothing good comes from stifling free speech.
The system, which is set to begin Tuesday night and last through Thursday, could dump 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 cm) of snow over portions of the southern Rockies and central Plains, with record snowfall possible in the Midwest as well. "While typical in terms of the time of year that you might expect something like this, potentially atypical in terms of some of the snowfall amounts we may see in parts of the Midwest," said Greg Carbin, the forecast operations branch chief for the NWS Weather Prediction Center.
The 25-year-old supermodel recently appeared on the "VS Voices" podcast with host Amanda de Cadenet.
Flores' suit alleges a double standard for Black head coaches and uses Steve Wilks as an example in it.
Patrick Mahomes has transformed the Chiefs and is an amazing player. But he has another tier of growth to achieve.
Selena Gomez opened up about how society's impossible beauty standards -- specifically about always looking young and beautiful -- were harmful to her mental health. Gomez continued: "It took me a long time to realize that I only wanted to be myself -- that what made me unique was also what made me beautiful... Self-confidence is still something I work on daily, but when I stopped trying to conform to society's unrealistic standards of beauty, my perspective entirely shifted." Looking back at the life lessons she's learned, Gomez said she wishes most to tell her younger self, "Makeup is something to have fun with, but not something you need."
The National Weather Service is calling for more snow to hit Pennsylvania. The further west you live, more snow you'll see.
Travel in northern Ohio could be hazardous as freezing rain and several inches of snow are expected as the Ohio Turnpike bans some vehicles.
A solar flare that erupted on Saturday evening could mean some Americans may see the northern lights Wednesday evening.
Denver7’s forecast snow totals for the Feb. 1-2, 2022, snowstorm in eastern Colorado.
Winter Storm Watches and Warnings have been issued as two rounds of snow could bring over 10 inches of accumulation to parts of the Chicago area this week.