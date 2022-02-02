Winter storm bringing snow, sleet and freezing rain through Thursday

Good Morning America

Selena Gomez opened up about how society's impossible beauty standards -- specifically about always looking young and beautiful -- were harmful to her mental health. Gomez continued: "It took me a long time to realize that I only wanted to be myself -- that what made me unique was also what made me beautiful... Self-confidence is still something I work on daily, but when I stopped trying to conform to society's unrealistic standards of beauty, my perspective entirely shifted." Looking back at the life lessons she's learned, Gomez said she wishes most to tell her younger self, "Makeup is something to have fun with, but not something you need."