Winter storm brings blizzard to Texas Panhandle, blustery wind to South Plains

A major winter storm impacting much of the U.S. has brought blizzard conditions and strong winds to the High Plains, prompting local school districts and businesses in the Panhandle to close through Tuesday.

White-out conditions and snow-covered roadways prompted the Texas Department of Public Safety to announce some road closures around Amarillo. Those include:

I-40 @ Soncy westbound to the New Mexico state line.

US 87 Northbound from FM 1719 to the state line.

US 54 From the New Mexico state line to the Oklahoma state line (through Texas)

Other road closures around the region were coming as the day progressed and conditions deteriorated. Most major roadways in the Panhandle and northwestern South Plains were experiencing low visibility and snow accumulations. Travel is discouraged in those areas. Those who are traveling are urged to monitor the latest road conditions at TxDOT's website, www.drivetexas.org.

A traffic signal was compromised, seemingly due to strong winds, Monday afternoon at the intersection of West Parkway and Coulter in southwest Amarillo.

According to the National Weather Service offices in Lubbock and Amarillo, the northwestern Panhandle had already received approximately 2 inches of snow accumulation through noon Monday. Hazardous conditions are expected to continue through the late afternoon and early evening.

"Watching additional bands of snow across the northern Panhandles which may reach the I-40 corridor over the next few hours," reads a social media post from the Weather Service in Amarillo early late Monday afternoon. "Peak wind gusts of 60-70 mph across the Texas Panhandle through this evening expected before winds slowly dissipate overnight tonight."

Strong winds, which are expected to continue through the week, are reaching gusts of 50 to 55 miles per hour in the Panhandle and the South Plains. According to NWS, this means wind chills in the single digits for the South Plains and below zero for the northern Panhandle early Tuesday morning.

