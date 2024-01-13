Winter storm brings freezing temperatures, snow, high winds, power outages across Michigan

Michigan is facing a major winter storm this weekend, with low temperatures and high winds Saturday. The storm brings hazardous roadways, flight cancellations and power outages to communities across the state.

The state saw light to moderate snow showers and gusty winds early Saturday, the National Weather Service reported. Heavy snowfall and high winds hit regions across Michigan Friday evening, leading to dangerous travel and thousands of power outages.

The Michigan Department of Transportation continued to report accidents early Saturday, with crews working to clear roadways. Officials urge drivers to exercise caution on the roads, planning extra travel time and driving at slower speeds.

Thousands of residents lost power Friday, with outages continuing to spread early Saturday. By mid-afternoon Saturday, DTE Energy reported over 116,400 customers without power, and over 63,000 Consumers Energy lost power. Outage totals dropped slightly by mid-Saturday as crews work to restore power.

High winds brought down power lines and tree limbs across the state. Officials urge residents to stay at least 25 feet from power lines, never use portable generators inside homes or businesses, keep children and pets indoors and watch for crews working on slick roads.

Over 450 Consumers Energy crews with contractors from 10 states continue working to restore power, though high winds risk further outages. DTE's Storm Response Team is working to restore power to impacted customers, estimating 70% will be restored by the end of Saturday and 95% by the end of Sunday.

The storm led to flight cancellations nationwide Saturday, including 71 inbound flights at Detroit Metro Airport and 48 outbound flights. At Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, seven inbound flights are canceled and 19 outbound flights. Both airports saw dozens of flight cancelations Friday due to severe weather.

In northern Michigan, the Mackinac Bridge is under a high wind warning as of 1:34 p.m., with 20-34 mph winds reported. The bridge previously faced travel warnings early Saturday due to icy conditions.

Scattered lake effect snow showers, dropping temperatures and high winds hit southeast Michigan on Saturday, according to the NWS. Snowfall may reach between 1-3 inches Saturday and another inch Sunday. Wind gusts reached up to 40-45 mph Saturday and will slow in the evening. Wind chill readings will reach below zero as low temperatures combine with high winds.

Northern Michigan will see lake effect snow, with additional snowfall between 4-8 inches in northwest lower Michigan and the eastern Upper Peninsula, according to the NWS. Prepare for potential travel hazards and low visibility across Michigan regions.

State officials encourage residents prepare for emergency weather, including the potential for power outages, frozen pipes and propane shortages.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Winter storm continues to hit Michigan with snow, high winds