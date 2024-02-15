Winter storm brings slush, snow to Western Washington, cutting power, delaying schools

It’s a Pinpoint Alert Day for Thursday morning for some slush and snow, especially in western Kitsap and south and west of Puget Sound.

Snow fell in the North Sound and the South Sound, but also in Seattle.

Dozens of school districts are either delayed or closed. Find school delays and closures at this link.

Across Western Washington, about 49,000 customers were without power Thursday morning, with the majority of the outages in Kitsap, Pierce and Thurston counties.

Along Interstate 5 in Thurston County, several inches of heavy snow fell overnight, which proved to be treacherous for some drivers, especially in one area.

About 50 cars were stuck in a ditch because of the conditions in the southbound lanes, just south of Olympia at the Highway 101 interchange.

At that time, drivers were only able to use two lanes.

The area has since reopened.

Public transit in Kitsap County is on emergency service due to the snow, and Mason Transit suspended its service until 7 a.m.

Due to Inclement Weather MTA will be suspending service until 0700. Worker/Driver buses will not be running today. PSNS posted a 2 hour delay for the PSNS workers. We will continue to assess. Thank you for your patience. Be safe. MTA's Customer Service line 360.427.5033. — Mason Transit (MTA) (@MasonTransit) February 15, 2024

Forecast from KIRO 7 Meteorologist Nick Allard

We have a mix of everything this morning with snow/wet snow and rain showers all over. Just like we forecasted, the snow has been heaviest west and south of Puget Sound. We still have Winter Weather Advisories for Tacoma south and from the eastern Kitsap Peninsula south until later this morning.

Snow/wet snow and rain showers this Thursday morning. We're covering where there will be more accumulating snow and what conditions will be like for you when you head out this morning! Watch KIRO7 all morning. #NickKnows #wawx pic.twitter.com/o3rUy75py9 — Nick Allard (@NickAllardKIRO7) February 15, 2024

There is a Winter Storm Warning for the Hood Canal area where the snow has really been coming down. For those areas I expect another couple of inches will fall through the morning and into the early afternoon. East wind is really helping to cause upslope snow showers around the Olympics and temps are coldest here.

The rest of the area will see scattered rain/snow and wet snow showers that mainly should not accumulate on main roads, but could produce a slushy 1/2-1″ on grassy surfaces, roofs and possibly some side roads. Most areas are above freezing and east wind is still helping to “eat” some of the snow and moisture falling. I think a lot of you will have slush on the road with snow/wet snow falling that shouldn’t accumulate.

The wind has been really strong overnight around the Fraser River and especially in the Cascade foothills. There is still a Wind Advisory for the foothills until 7 a.m. Gusts have been in the 40 to 50 mph range. The wind will ease a bit after 7 a.m., but it will still be gusty to breezy.

Showers will decrease a lot later this morning with much drier weather and scattered mostly rain showers along with highs in the low to mid-40s. We’ve had a lot of snow in the mountains around Crystal and especially Paradise, with more this morning and then snow showers this afternoon.

There will be a little moisture around Friday morning that will decrease with increasing sunbreaks and highs getting back to around 50°. This weekend looks pretty calm with some light showers and highs in the low-50s.







