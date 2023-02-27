Winter storm brings snow to California and tornadoes to central US

Tornadoes in Oklahoma destroyed several homes and knocked down power lines on Sunday

A winter storm that brought unprecedented snow to southern California has moved eastward, bringing with it tornadoes and powerful winds.

Residents in Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Texas were asked to seek shelter as severe weather makes its way to the region through Monday.

There were reports of damaged homes and knocked down power lines, leaving thousands without power.

Severe weather is expected to continue to the upper Midwest later in the week.

Californians have already faced mass power outages, flooding and the closures of both motorways and beaches as the storm swept the US state.

More than 120,000 people - many of them in the Los Angeles area - lost electricity after days of fierce winds.

As of Monday, around 43,900 homes in California remain without power. An additional 52,970 were also without power across Nevada, Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri as the storm moved northeast.

In Oklahoma, seven tornadoes were reported to have hit the state late on Sunday. Footage emerged showing overturned cars and homes with collapsed roofs due to the strong winds. Officials reported at least 12 weather-related injuries.

A wind speed of 114 mph (183 km/h) was recorded in northern Texas near the border with Oklahoma - the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane.

Severe weather is expected to continue on Monday, the National Weather Said, which forecasted a "deep mid-latitude cyclone" to hit portions of the Midwest, bringing with it showers and thunderstorms.

Parts of Michigan, where more than 136,000 people remain without power after a winter storm last week, are also expected to be hit again with yet another storm.

Last week's severe weather led to record-high temperatures in parts of the east, while California grappled with rare snow and one of the strongest storms to ever hit the state.

The storm shut down the north-south motorway on the West Coast, Interstate 5. It reopened on Sunday.

Yosemite National Park, however, will remain closed until Wednesday because of severe winter conditions.

On Saturday, all beaches were closed for several hours due to lightning strikes in LA County, the authorities said.

There were also reports of flights grounded in the region.

Residents of the state capital of Sacramento have been warned to avoid travel from Sunday to Wednesday with rain and snow starting up again.

In Oregon, California's northern neighbour, a state of emergency was declared in one county as a precaution. The authorities said this would ensure the necessary resources and equipment could be quickly allocated if later requested.

So far there have been no reports of any storm-related deaths or serious injuries.

Earlier this week, snowflakes were seen falling in Los Angeles, a city famed for its palm trees and sun-kissed boulevards.

Local residents were seen marvelling at the unfamiliar sight of a snow flurry around the Hollywood sign on Mount Lee.