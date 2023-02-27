Winter storm brings snow to California and tornadoes to central US

Nadine Yousif - BBC News
·3 min read
A woman looks over her home that was destroyed in Oklahoma on Sunday
Tornadoes in Oklahoma destroyed several homes and knocked down power lines on Sunday

A winter storm that brought unprecedented snow to southern California has moved eastward, bringing with it tornadoes and powerful winds.

Residents in Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Texas were asked to seek shelter as severe weather makes its way to the region through Monday.

There were reports of damaged homes and knocked down power lines, leaving thousands without power.

Severe weather is expected to continue to the upper Midwest later in the week.

Californians have already faced mass power outages, flooding and the closures of both motorways and beaches as the storm swept the US state.

More than 120,000 people - many of them in the Los Angeles area - lost electricity after days of fierce winds.

As of Monday, around 43,900 homes in California remain without power. An additional 52,970 were also without power across Nevada, Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri as the storm moved northeast.

In Oklahoma, seven tornadoes were reported to have hit the state late on Sunday. Footage emerged showing overturned cars and homes with collapsed roofs due to the strong winds. Officials reported at least 12 weather-related injuries.

A wind speed of 114 mph (183 km/h) was recorded in northern Texas near the border with Oklahoma - the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane.

Severe weather is expected to continue on Monday, the National Weather Said, which forecasted a "deep mid-latitude cyclone" to hit portions of the Midwest, bringing with it showers and thunderstorms.

Parts of Michigan, where more than 136,000 people remain without power after a winter storm last week, are also expected to be hit again with yet another storm.

Last week's severe weather led to record-high temperatures in parts of the east, while California grappled with rare snow and one of the strongest storms to ever hit the state.

The storm shut down the north-south motorway on the West Coast, Interstate 5. It reopened on Sunday.

Yosemite National Park, however, will remain closed until Wednesday because of severe winter conditions.

On Saturday, all beaches were closed for several hours due to lightning strikes in LA County, the authorities said.

There were also reports of flights grounded in the region.

man jogging on beach
A man jogs on Venice Beach, Los Angeles, before beaches were shut

Residents of the state capital of Sacramento have been warned to avoid travel from Sunday to Wednesday with rain and snow starting up again.

In Oregon, California's northern neighbour, a state of emergency was declared in one county as a precaution. The authorities said this would ensure the necessary resources and equipment could be quickly allocated if later requested.

So far there have been no reports of any storm-related deaths or serious injuries.

The Hollywood sign in the clouds
The Hollywood sign in the clouds

Earlier this week, snowflakes were seen falling in Los Angeles, a city famed for its palm trees and sun-kissed boulevards.

Local residents were seen marvelling at the unfamiliar sight of a snow flurry around the Hollywood sign on Mount Lee.

Recommended Stories

  • Thousands of power outages reported in Norman following severe storms

    Thousands of power outages reported in Norman following severe storms

  • Tornadoes reported in central U.S. as storms leave nearly 250,000 without power across the country

    Nearly 250,000 utility customers across the United States are waking up without power Monday morning amid a series of fierce storms affecting states from California to Michigan.

  • California storm brings flooding and leaves thousands without power

    Mass power outages, flooding and the closures of motorways and beaches are reported in California.

  • Watch school shooting survivor from Texas advance to Hollywood on ‘American Idol’

    “You’ve got the perfect voice,” one judge said of the 21-year-old.

  • Ukraine's Defence Forces repel 70 Russian attacks General Staff report

    Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled 71 Russian attacks on five fronts over the course of 25 February. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 26 February Quote: "The Russian Federation is focusing its main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts.

  • Diverse designers headline Milan Fashion Week Day 5

    Designers with diverse backgrounds figured prominently in shows on the fourth day of Milan Fashion Week, during a season when diversity in Italian fashion has become an every more pressing topic. Maximilian Davis, 27, showed his second season as creative director at the Florentine-based Ferragamo. This week, under-represented designers were also supported by the fashion chamber with inside a project called Blanc Spaces, Black creatives were honored with the first-ever Black Carpet Awards and new designers of color were on display at one of Milan’s trendiest display in a collaboration with Afro Fashion Week Milano.

  • Wild storms, tornadoes slam Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas; heavy snow possible in Northeast: Live updates

    Heavy rain and snow blanketed much of California and parts of the West on Monday while possible tornadoes hit Oklahoma and Kansas. Live updates.

  • Destructive tornadoes in U.S. Plains injure a dozen, cut power for thousands

    A string of tornadoes roared through Oklahoma and Kansas overnight, leaving a path of damaged structures and flipped-over vehicles, and causing a dozen or more injures and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. Police in Norman, Oklahoma, reported that 12 people were taken to hospitals after suffering injuries in the storms that rolled through and near the city of 128,000 residents at around 11 p.m. local time Sunday. "A lot of real strong wind," George Reich, a homeowner in Shawnee, a town east of Oklahoma City, told an ABC affiliate.

  • Look: 2 Seahawks teammates part of this star-studded photo

    It's not quite Da Vinci's last supper, but it's not too far off.

  • U.S. warns China on sending any lethal aid to Russia

    STORY: Even though China has not moved toward providing lethal aid to assist Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United States has made clear – behind closed doors – that such a move would have serious consequences. That’s according to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday, who was interviewed on ABC's 'This Week':“We have, at this point, not seen them take the step of providing weapons to Russia for purposes of the war in Ukraine. We are watching closely. We know they haven't taken it off the table, and we are sending a clear message, as our European allies, that this would be a real mistake because those weapons would be used to bombard cities and kill civilians, and China should want no part of that.” The United States and its NATO allies in recent days have been scrambling to dissuade China from such a move, making public comments on their belief that China is considering providing lethal equipment to Russia. The comments come as protesters across the globe are calling for an end to the war, now in its second year...And days after U.S. President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, promising new American military aid worth $500 million.Chairman of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael McCaul, cited reports that drones are among the lethal weapons China has considered sending to Russia. Russia and China signed a "no limits" partnership last February, before Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Economic links between Russia and China have deepened.And so far, China has not condemned the conflict.The West reacted with skepticism to China's proposal on Friday for a Ukraine ceasefire...ANTONY BLINKEN: "Council members should not be fooled by calls for a temporary or unconditional ceasefire."Ukraine rejected the proposal unless it involves Russia withdrawing its troops.

  • Historic storm brings heavy rain, mountain snow to California

    A historic storm system that slammed California with heavy rain and mountain snow is winding down as crews begin to assess the damage left behind.

  • Early March storm to bring impactful snow, possible severe weather outbreak to eastern half of US

    The FOX Forecast is tracking a potent early March storm that is expected to bring widespread impacts to the eastern half of the U.S. On the cold/winter side of the storm, impactful snow is expected along with the potential for ice. On the southern/warm side of the system, a potential severe weather outbreak is brewing for Thursday across parts of the South.

  • Commanders owner Daniel Snyder now may not sell?

    Dan Snyder reportedly "benched" Jeff Bezos from Commanders' sale.

  • Snow totals and timing: Winter storm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

    A storm system packing up to 10 inches of snow for some areas will move into the region tonight.

  • ‘Debris everywhere’: Daybreak shows extent of storm damage in Norman

    ‘Debris everywhere’: Daybreak shows extent of storm damage in Norman

  • Winter weather advisory issued for parts of SE Michigan Monday

    Winter weather advisory issued for parts of SE Michigan Monday

  • New Jersey weather: Winter advisory calls for up to 6 inches of snow

    Northern New Jersey is expected to get as much as 6 inches of snow on Monday evening. Here's what you should know.

  • February storms bring rapid improvement to San Juan County's drought status

    A significant portion of San Juan County is now wetter than it has been at any time since the summer of 2019.

  • Gas up the snowblower: 3 chances for snow in the coming days with impactful storm early next week

    Keep those snow brushes and shovels handy. More winter weather is on the way.

  • Latest weather with Leslie Lopez

    After a break from the wet weather on Sunday, Southern California can expect a new storm system to reach the area on Monday.