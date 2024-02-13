Winter storm has Bucks County towns declaring snow emergencies; is your town on the list?

A pre-Valentine's Day snow Tuesday has closed Bucks County schools, caused a two-hour delay for the county and its courts, and forcing municipalities to implement snow emergencies.

What does it mean and how does it impact residents, visitors and businesses in Bucks County?

Upper Makefield police shared this photo of a snow-covered road in Wrightstown Tuesday, Feb. 13.

What Bucks County towns have declared a snow emergency?

As of Tuesday morning five Bucks County municipalities have declared snow emergencies or implemented other snow-related restrictions.

Doylestown Borough declared a snow emergency beginning at midnight Tuesday. No vehicles should park on streets designated as snow emergency routes.

Newtown Township declared a snow emergency effective until 6 p.m. It is unlawful for anyone to place snow or ice from a property into the travel portion of the street. All vehicles must be moved off public roadways after at least 1 inch of snow has accumulated until the snow has been completely plowed to allow the full width of a car.

Upper Southampton declared a snow emergency effective Tuesday morning until further notice. It will be illegal to park a vehicle on any snow emergency route in the township.

Warrington declared a snow emergency until 6 p.m. All vehicles parked on township streets must be moved.

Wrightstown declared a snow emergency until 6 p.m It is unlawful for anyone to place snow or ice from a property into the travel portion of the street. All vehicles must be moved off public roadways after at least 1 inch of snow has accumulated until the snow has been completely plowed to allow the full width of a car.

What is a snow emergency?

Generally, a snow emergency is a declaration by the township manager and police and public works departments when snow and ice conditions are severe enough to require that vehicles should not be parked on public streets.

Typically, an emergency is declared when at least three inches of snow accumulate on streets. But in some towns vehicles must be removed from snow routes or public streets one hour before snow fall begins and 12 hours after it stops.

The purpose of a snow emergency is to allow snow plows the ability to remove snow and ice curb-to-curb on public streets to open up the road to better accommodate emergency vehicles, mail delivery, trash pickup and future street parking. Failure to move a car off a street likely will mean a ticket and a tow for a vehicle owner.

In some municipalities, though, a snow emergency declaration also temporarily imposes other restrictions or requirements in order to make snow removal smoother and safer.

