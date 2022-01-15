Winter storm cancels hundreds of flights
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reports from Charlotte Douglas international airport where numerous flights have been canceled as the area prepares for ice and power outages.
The storm will start as snow, but gradually change to rain
Weather Channel personality known for being in the worst storms tweeted in-car video on the Great Smoky Mountains Expressway.
Strong wind and arctic air will combine to produce dangerous wind chills Friday into Saturday before a storm Sunday into Monday.
New reports are showing that the Shenandoah Valley will most likely be seeing some snow come Sunday.
“Widespread black ice” is also possible early Monday, Jan. 17.
A potent winter storm is forecast to wallop tens of millions of people across the central, southern and eastern U.S. with snow, ice, wind and rain.
Winter storm Izzy could bring measurable snow to northern Ohio Sunday night into Monday.
Winter storm on the way: Latest timing, accumulations expected
The latest computer models show a winter storm bringing snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain to central Pennsylvania on Sunday.
A major winter storm is sweeping across much of the nation and millions are bracing for snow, ice and freezing temperatures.
via TwitterA tsunami slammed into the Pacific island nation of Tonga on Saturday after an underwater volcano eruption sent waves barreling as far away as Oregon.The incredible eruption was captured on satellite imagery and could be seen from space. “Perhaps the most violent, explosive volcanic eruption ever observed on satellite,” meteorologist and atmospheric scientist Matthew Cappucci tweeted. “Plumes to 100,000 feet, an outward explosion of gravity waves, an enormous mass of pyrocumulonimbus/
Here's your FOX 5 Weather forecast for this weekend.
Here are the latest winter weather predictions for the Columbia and Lexington areas.
A winter storm that AccuWeather forecasters say will impact 100 million people in the United States is set to bear down on the Northeast during the latter part of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. The storm will strike the Appalachians in a fast and furious nature, leaving many areas buried under more than a foot of immobilizing snow. Even for major cities along the I-95 corridor of the Northeast, a quick dose of snow followed by heavy rain and strong winds could pose travel problems.
“Travel could be nearly impossible across the entire area,” National Weather Service meteorologists said in a winter storm warning bulletin.
A cold snap coupled with rain and snow overnight Sunday could spell tricky travel for Monday morning.
Some major cities will be hit with a lot of snow and ice. FOX Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer has the details.
An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, triggered a rare Tsunami advisory for the Northern California coast.
A tsunami advisory was issued for coastal California and nearby regions on Saturday, January 15, after an underwater volcano eruption occurred near Tonga hours prior.Footage filmed by Pacifica resident Savannah Peterson shows sea foam and waves crashing along the beachfront on Saturday morning.“I regularly shoot wave footage here but I have never seen anything like this tsunami,” Peterson told Storyful.The National Weather Service forecast tsunami waves of one to three feet, which may also coincide with high tide. Low-lying areas such as harbors and shallow waters were expected to see minor to moderate flooding, the agency said.Tsunami warnings were also issued for areas in the pacific, including Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Credit: Savannah Peterson via Storyful
“If you must head out use extreme caution particularly tonight into Saturday morning as roads may become slick,” the weather service said on Twitter.