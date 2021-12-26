A winter storm was linked to a 20-car pile up on a highway in Nevada, and at least 3 people were hospitalized

Trees coated in white after a major Pacific storm dumps a foot of snow in Yosemite Valley along the Sierra Nevada crest on December 16, 2021, in Yosemite National Park, California. George Rose/Getty Images

Three people were taken to the hospital after a 20-car pile-up near Reno, Nevada, authorities said.

Their conditions are currently unknown.

The pileup was caused by snowstorms, and drivers reported whiteout conditions.

Authorities are working on clearing a 20-car pileup near Reno, Nevada, after snowstorms hit the region in recent weeks.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said multiple agencies were responding to the pile-up on the southbound 395 in Washoe Valley Sunday morning, and drivers had reported whiteout conditions.

"If you do not need to be out and about today, please stay home," the sheriff's office said.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue, one of the agencies that responded to the incident, said at least three people were taken to the hospital but their conditions are not yet known.

"Conditions are extreme in the Washoe Valley with 50 mph winds and white out conditions," the agency said.

—Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) December 26, 2021

In a tweet, the National Weather Service Office in Reno warned that drivers can expect delays on all roads, as strong winds create areas of considerable blowing snow.

NWS Reno also advised people to stay home and said more snow was on the way.

The Washoe County Sheriff's office did not respond to Insider's call for comment at the time of publication.

Read the original article on Insider