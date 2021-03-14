Winter storm closes roads in Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska

  • Drew Carey clears snow from the walkway of his home as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out on to the eastern plains. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • A lone pedestrian walks a dog as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out on to the eastern plains. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • A motorist guides a sedan along North Pennsylvania Street as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out on to the eastern plains. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • A tree bends under the weight of snow while a pickup truck crosses Logan Street as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out on to the eastern plains. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • A lone sports-utility vehicle moves along Speer Boulevard as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out on to the eastern plains. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • A motorist clears snow from in front of his pickup truck parked on 2nd Avenue as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out on to the eastern plains. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Ben Bryant clears snow from the walkway of his home as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out on to the eastern plains. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Ben Bryant clears snow from the walkway of his home as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out on to the eastern plains. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Flight attendant Matt Saluto works to clear his sedan parked along North Pearl Street as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out on to the eastern plains. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
1 / 9

Colorado Weather

Drew Carey clears snow from the walkway of his home as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out on to the eastern plains. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
The Associated Press
·3 min read

A powerful late winter snowstorm intensified over the central Rocky Mountains on Sunday with heavy snow and wind leading to airport and road closures, power outages and avalanche warnings in parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska.

The National Weather Service in Wyoming called it a “historic and crippling” winter storm that would cause extremely dangerous to impossible travel conditions through at least early Monday.

Major roads southeast of a line that crosses diagonally from the southwest corner of Wyoming to its northeast corner were closed Sunday, including roads in and out of Cheyenne and Casper.

Over 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow had fallen just outside Cheyenne by 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the weather service reported, while other areas around the city had seen 16 to 19 inches (41 to 48 centimeters). A SNOTEL site at Windy Peak in the Laramie Range reported 52 inches (1.3 meters) of snow in a 24-hour period ending Sunday morning, the weather service said.

A person who answered the phone at the Love's Travel Stop in Cheyenne, but declined to give his name, said 98 trucks were stranded there. They were taking fuel out a can at a time to fill up generators on the trucks to keep their refrigerators or freezers running, he said.

Interstate 80 was closed across southern Wyoming and into the Nebraska panhandle, where a foot (30 centimeters) of snow was reported just north of Kimball, Nebraska. Interstate 25 was closed north from Fort Collins, Colorado, to its end at Buffalo, Wyoming.

At Denver International Airport, the runways were closed just before noon Sunday due to blowing snow and poor visibilities. “Many flights have already been canceled so the runway closures have minimal impacts,” airport officials said in social media posts. A foot of snow fell at DIA on Saturday and another foot was expected Sunday.

The Northern Colorado Regional Airport that serves the Fort Collins and Loveland areas was closed Sunday morning after also receiving a foot of snow, according to the airport’s social media accounts.

An avalanche warning was in effect Sunday for the Rocky Mountains west of Fort Collins, Boulder, Denver and Colorado Springs where “intense snowfall will cause large and destructive avalanches,” Colorado Avalanche Center said. The center warned that avalanches could happen in unusual locations and recommended against traveling in the backcountry.

An avalanche blocked Colorado Highway 14 in north-central Colorado on Sunday, the Department of Transportation said.

Nearly 32,000 Excel Energy customers were without power Sunday in north-central Colorado, while smaller outages were reported in the same area by the Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association

Rocky Mountain Power in Wyoming has reported several outages. At one point overnight, service was interrupted to nearly 2,600 customers in Casper and Glenrock and 2,800 customers in Lander. Just under 1,000 people were without power in the Casper area on Sunday.

The power company expects more service interruptions as the storm continues.

"Heavy snow and drifting conditions from wind is expected to make travel and repair work increasingly difficult today," Curt Mansfield, vice president of operations for Rocky Mountain Power said in a statement Sunday.

Recommended Stories

  • Major snowstorm nears U.S. Rockies, High Plains

    The National Weather Service (NWS) issued blizzard warnings for parts of Wyoming and western Nebraska, where quickly accumulating snowfall of up to 2 feet and fierce winds reaching 65 miles per hour could cause dangerous conditions from Saturday through Monday.The weather service told travellers who must be on the road to carry emergency supplies and flashlights. It also warned that strong winds and the heavy snow could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.To the south in Colorado, the I-25 urban corridor, where five million people live in cities such as Denver, was expected to get 2 feet of snow and 35 mph winds throughout the weekend.At Denver International Airport, 1,979 weekend flights in and out of the nation's fifth busiest airport were cancelled ahead of the storm, according to aviation tracking web site Flight Aware.Utility company Xcel Energy said this week that it was "ramping up the number of crews" to respond to any possible power outages caused by the heavy, wet snow.The NWS warned travellers and skiers in higher elevations that avalanches could be easily triggered as snow totals could rapidly accumulate, while Colorado Governor Jared Polis activated the state's National Guard to respond to search and rescue requests over the weekend.

  • Kate Middleton & Prince William’s Kids Make Cards For ‘Granny’ Princess Diana On UK Mother’s Day

    Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children are remembering their late grandmother Princess Diana in a thoughtful and artistic way. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis each made cards for the beloved icon on UK Mother’s Day, and their royal parents shared the moving creations in a heartfelt Instagram post. Their caption noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has made the holiday a difficult celebration for the second year, especially for those grieving their mothers, and the young Cambridges make Mother’s Day cards for Diana every year to give to William.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow Only Interested in Limited Marvel Appearances

    Paltrow has been open about her ambivalence towards the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

  • The Queen Shares a Sweet Throwback Photo for Mother's Day in the U.K.

    The beautiful picture of the queen and her mother was taken in 1940.

  • Dangerous spring snow storm takes aim at U.S. Rockies, High Plains

    A powerful spring snow storm was expected over the next three days to blanket parts of the U.S. Rockies and central High Plains where forecasters warned of whiteout conditions, power outages and avalanches. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued blizzard warnings for parts of Wyoming and western Nebraska, where quickly accumulating snowfall of up to 2 feet (61 cm) and fierce winds reaching 65 miles (105 km) per hour could cause dangerous conditions from Saturday through Monday. The weather service told travelers who must be on the road to carry emergency supplies and flashlights.

  • Severe weather moves across the West

    With snow moving through the region, nearly 2,000 weekend flights at Denver International Airport have been canceled.

  • Leah Pruett Channels Tom Brady, Tony Stewart for 2021 NHRA Focus

    After back-to-back-to-back fourth-place season finishes, Don Schumacher Racing veteran determined to reach the top by focusing on herself.

  • Severe winter storms expected on the West Coast

    Winter is ending with ferocity as many states on the West Coast are expected to be hard hit with historic levels of snowfall. In Texas, the storms have spawned tornadoes with powerful winds. Jeff Berardelli has more.

  • Texas Dem Blasts Biden Delegation’s Border Visit: ‘They Didn’t Talk to Anybody’

    Representative Henry Cuellar (D., Texas) on Friday blasted the Biden administration’s handling of the U.S.–Mexico border crisis, calling out a delegation from the White House for failing to speak to anyone when they visited the border this week. “Any president should come down [and] really spend time with border communities,” Cuellar told Fox News. “You know, the president sent a delegation and a bunch of folks from the White House. They didn’t talk to anybody, not even members of Congress down here.” Earlier this month, Cuellar told National Review that while he is a Democrat who supports the administration, as he supported the Obama administration, that “sometimes I think they need to do more and listen to the border communities.” The Biden administration is struggling to get a grip on the rapidly deteriorating situation at the border: the number of migrant children in custody along the border has tripled in the past two weeks to more than 3,250 and of that more than 1,360 have been held for longer than the allowed three days, according to the report. An anticipated CBP report this week is expected to show there were roughly 100,000 apprehensions last month. The influx comes as Biden has terminated several policies that the Trump administration had put in place in response to a 2019 crisis at the border. The new administration has ended the Migrant Protection Protocols, or “Remain in Mexico” program, which forced migrants to await their hearings in Mexico. Officials have also severed a number of agreements with Central American countries. Cuellar told Axios that he hopes the administration continues using the Trump-era Title 42 public health order to quickly expel migrant adults and families during the pandemic. He has also expressed concern that some immigrants are being allowed into the country without receiving a COVID-19 test first. “You just can’t say, ‘Yeah, yeah, let everybody in’ — because then we’re affected down there at the border,” Cuellar reportedly told the outlet last month. While the administration has denied that the situation at the border qualifies as a “crisis,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday sent an email to staff asking for volunteers for a “Volunteer Force” to help CBP at the border as it faces an “overwhelming numbers” of migrants. “You have likely seen the news about the overwhelming numbers of migrants seeking access to this country along the Southwest Border,” he said. “President Biden and I are committed to ensuring our Nation has a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system while continuing to balance all of the other critical DHS missions.” Biden’s eye toward creating a pathway to citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants and implementing other laxer immigration policies is likely encouraging migrants to attempt to cross the border, experts say.

  • The Latest: Paris may face new lockdown as ICUs fill up

    Officials say the Paris region may be headed toward a new lockdown as new variants of the virus fill up intensive care units and limited vaccine supplies drag down inoculation efforts. “If we have to lock down, we will do it,” the head of the national health agency, Jerome Salomon, said on BFM television Sunday. The French government has been relying on curfews for months -- along with the long-term closures of restaurants and some other businesses -- to try to avoid a costly new lockdown.

  • 2,000 flights canceled in Denver as heavy snowstorm arrives

    More than 2,000 flights have been canceled over the weekend at Denver International Airport as a major snowstorm strikes the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, saying it expects 18 to 24 inches (46-61 cm) of heavy, wet snow to fall in Denver and Boulder from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night. The Colorado Department of Transportation warned that road closures are highly likely and asked people not to make unnecessary trips.

  • Take a look inside Pamela Anderson's beachfront home in Malibu, which just hit the market for $14.9 million

    Pamela Anderson's luxury property includes a rooftop fireplace, spa, and sauna. It even comes with a guest house.

  • Hovland's mother points out mistake that leads to penalty

    Viktor Hovland wound up missing the cut at The Players Championship by two shots with a 2-over 74, and he could trace that to a two-shot penalty in the opening round for returning his marker on the 15th green in the wrong spot. Hovland didn't realize he had done that. Golf Channel reported on the broadcast Friday that Hovland's mother was watching from Norway and called to ask him after his round if was going to get penalized.

  • Cowboys News and Notes: A safety prediction, a safe bet to return, safe investments

    As the day unfolds, will Dak Prescott bring the much needed energy to recommit the team into super bowl contenders?

  • 5 biggest decisions facing the NCAA men's tournament selection committee

    Is Illinois a No. 1 seed? How will COVID-19 impact this year's seeding? Here are the key questions facing the selection committee this season.

  • House Democrats says they won’t co-operate with Republicans who made false election fraud claims

    ‘If you don’t recognise our democracy at this point in time, then I don’t think you’re going to be helpful to successful legislation’

  • How three strangers and the pandemic gave rise to #FreeBritney

    ‘We got made fun of a lot in the early days, but we kept pushing forward because we knew in our hearts we were right’

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • Several detained at vigil for woman murdered in London

    The disappearance of 33-year-old Sarah Everard as she walked home on the evening of March 3 has triggered a wave of accounts from women about the dangers they have felt and experienced when walking streets alone at night, accompanied by calls for action.As night fell on Saturday, around a thousand people - mostly women - gathered at the site in Clapham, south London, to pay their respects and protest at the lack of security they felt when out alone, with some chanting "shame on you" at police as they made arrests.As tensions mounted, Reuters witnesses saw police drag several women away from the gathering on Clapham Common.Campaign groups had wanted to organize a formal vigil to commemorate Everard to take place on Saturday evening near where she disappeared.However, organizers canceled the vigil on Saturday morning after police warned them that they could risk arrest for breaching COVID restrictions on outdoor social gatherings.Police discovered Everard's body on Wednesday (March 10) in woodland about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of London. The court heard that her body was found in a builder's refuse bag, and was identified using dental records.Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared in court on Saturday after being charged with Everard's kidnap and murder.Couzens's lawyer did not enter a plea to the charges of kidnap and murder ahead of a fuller court hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Couzens remains in custody.

  • IRS "Get my payment" tool allows you to see when stimulus check will arrive

    The IRS has updated its "Get My Payment" tool to let people track when they will receive the $1,400 direct payments from the government's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, according to USA Today.Driving the news: Some people have received the money via a direct deposit, and some banks have already started processing the checks, Fox Business reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples jointly making less than $150,000, should expect to receive $1,400 and $2,800, respectively, by the official payment date of March 17.How it works: The "Get My Payment" tool asks users to input their full Social Security number or tax ID number, date of birth, street address and ZIP code. The site then displays the date by which the users should expect their next payment. Users might receive a "Payment Status Not Available" message. The IRS warned, "If you get this message, either we have not yet processed your payment, or you are not eligible for a payment."Users who receive a "Need More Information" message should check their current information, as their payment was returned to the IRS because the post office was unable to deliver it. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.