A winter storm continues to head toward Iowa. When and how much snow could Des Moines see?

Iowa may finally be getting some snow. The National Weather Service in Des Moines is preparing for "impactful snowfall" starting on Monday.

Forecasters at the NWS released a weather briefing to help Iowans prepare for possible hazardous weather.

When will snow come to Des Moines and central Iowa?

A first round of snow is expected to move across the state on Friday and Saturday. In Des Moines, there is a 56% chance of measurable snow through Saturday.

Probability of measurable snow in Iowa through Saturday, Jan. 6.

A bigger storm, which has been the subject of social media posts and rumors, remains on track to affect the Plains on Monday and Tuesday, according to the NWS. The greatest impacts will likely cross the southern third of Iowa.

How much snow could Des Moines get?

The NWS says there is a medium level of confidence in the forecast for the larger storm. It expects to see greater confidence in the storm's track and intensity as the weekend progresses.

Southern and central Iowa have the highest likelihood of seeing at least 4 inches of snow on Monday, Jan. 8 and Tuesday, Jan. 9, according to a NWS forecast issued on Friday, Jan. 5.

Snow and possible wintry mixes are expected to come in from the west and southwest overnight Sunday into Monday. Des Moines and central Iowa have a higher chance for a wintry mix, which could limit the amount of snowfall.

On Monday and Tuesday, there is a 32% chance of up to 4 inches of snow in Des Moines.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines faces snowstorm this weekend through Tuesday, NWS says