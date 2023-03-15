Winter storm continues to hit NY, New England; California sees snow, flooding: Wednesday forecast

Heavy snow, rain and gale force winds from two storms slamming a swath of the Northeast and California continued to bring havoc to both coasts Wednesday with flooding, power outages and travel woes.

Both regions were bracing for more snow, rain and other wintry weather on Wednesday, although many winter storm warning were expected to lifted through the day.

Almost 2,000 flights were delayed or cancelled in Boston Logan, LaGuardia and New Jersey's Newark airports Tuesday alone as a winter storm dumped more than two feet of snow in parts of the Northeast. More than 200,000 homes and businesses across New York and New England were without power early Wednesday, and almost the same number were dark across California.

Additional snow was forecast, though winter storm warnings were mostly expected to lift by the afternoon.

Meanwhile, parts of northern and central California were battered by the latest atmospheric river could also see snow accumulations into Wednesday. The southern part of the state feared flooding.

70 mph winds, evacuations in California

Almost 27,000 Californians were under evacuation orders Tuesday due to flooding and landslide risks. On the central coast, workers hauled truckloads of rocks to plug a broken river levee amid steady rain and wind. Damaging winds with gusts topping 70 mphblew out windows, and there were numerous reports of falling trees.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Tuesday for three additoinal counties – Alpine, Orange and Trinity. They join 40 counties previously proclaimed in a state of emergency since a line of severe winter storms began rolling through the state last month. At Newsom’s request, last week President Biden issued a Presidential Emergency Declaration authorizing federal assistance to support state and local storm response efforts.

Winter storm rocks New York, New England

A winter storm warning remained in effect until 8 a.m. on Wednesday in Pennsylvania, New York and parts of New England, with heavy snow accumulations of up to 10 inches expected. Winds in the region could gust up to 45 mph.

The National Weather Service warned that travel in the area could be difficult, and the weight of snow on tree branches is expected to cause power outages. If people must travel, they should keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicles.

A winter storm warning is in effect until noon on Wednesday in parts of Maine and New Hampshire, with snow expected to reach up to 5 inches. Winds could gust up to 55 mph.

Freeze warnings, advisories hit the South

Freezing temperatures blanketed a stretch of the Southeast from Arkansas to the Carolinas on Wednesday.

A freeze warning is in effect Wednesday morning in parts of Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, before a freeze watch takes effect in the states beginning Wednesday night. Temperatures as low as the "middle to upper 20s" are expected in the area, according to the National Weather Service.

What’s the difference between a freeze watch and warning? A freeze watch “is issued when there is a potential for significant, widespread freezing temperatures,” according to the weather service. But a freeze warning is issued when those temperatures are "expected." e expected."

A freeze warning is in effect in parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee until 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The weather service warned residents in the states that frost conditions can kill crops and could damage outdoor plumbing.

California sees snow, flooding

A winter storm warning stretched along northern and central California, bringing heavy snow across parts of the Golden State until Wednesday evening. Snow accumulations up to 10 inches are possible at higher elevations over 6,000 feet in Western Plumas County and the surrounding areas, while 20 inches are possible in areas above 8,000 feet. Winds could reach up to 70 mph.

A storm that is creating an atmospheric river is spreading across the state, AccuWeather meteorologists explained, bringing rain and snow into Wednesday.

What is an atmospheric river? They're streams of water vapor that can extend thousands of miles from the tropics to the West Coast, fueling rain and snowstorms that may cause flooding.

A flood watch is in effect through Wednesday morning in parts of Los Angeles County and other sections of southern California, with heavy rain potentially flooding rivers and streams. The National Weather Service warned that “extensive street flooding,” is likely, while mudslides and rockslides are also possible.

