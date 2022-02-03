Winter Storm Descends on Texas, Stoking Fears of Blackouts

(Bloomberg) -- A massive winter storm is hammering Texas with snow, sleet and bitter cold, triggering painful memories of the deadly Arctic blast that knocked out the state’s power grid almost a year ago.

This time, the grid appears to be holding steady, though the deep freeze is expected to last through Friday.

Officials don’t expect to call for rolling blackouts as they did last year when power plants went down across the state, leaving utilities without enough electricity to go around in the face of surging demand. Still, more than 71,400 homes and businesses are in the dark as of 11:39 a.m. local time, largely due to localized outages.

“It’s not looking like a repeat of what happened last year, but the cold temperatures will certainly have some impact on the power situation,” said Andrew Orrison, a meteorologist with the National Weather Prediction Center.

This is a crucial moment for Texas, where last year’s winter storm led to blackouts that left more than 200 people dead. This current storm is testing whether Governor Greg Abbott and lawmakers have done enough to bolster the electrical system, including new rules requiring generating plants to winterize. Critics, however, say the reforms didn’t do enough to ensure the natural gas system doesn’t freeze up again in the cold, choking off fuel to power plants.

Texas has been bracing for the worst in this latest storm, which is part of a massive cold front that stretches to Maine. Many schools, universities and churches across the state have closed. Grocery stores have been left depleted as residents stocked up on food this week. Texans are on edge, remembering last year’s winter storm that left millions of people in dark for days. Even sea turtles off the Texas coast are under threat from the cold.

Winter storm warnings and advisories span almost the entire state. Temperatures in Amarillo were at 5 degrees Fahrenheit (-15 Celsius) on Thursday morning, while Dallas was 23 degrees and Midland, the business heart of the oil- and natural gas-rich Permian Basin, was 17 degrees.

Airlines canceled more than 4,100 flights Thursday morning as ice and snow advanced on a swath of the U.S. from Texas to the Northeast for a second day. About half the flights were canceled at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, while more than 70% were scrubbed at Dallas Love Field and in Austin, according to FlightAware.com. About two-thirds of scheduled service was scrubbed at airports in Cleveland and Cincinnati, and Columbus, Ohio, was hit even harder.

Some natural gas wells have frozen in places like Texas and neighboring Oklahoma, shutting about 5% of overall domestic output during the peak demand season for the furnace and power-plant fuel, according to Jade Patterson, an analyst at BloombergNEF. The interruptions will take as long as five days to restore once temperatures moderate, he said.

The Texas Oil & Gas Association said natural gas production will continue sliding as the storm freezes wells and other equipment in the biggest gas-producing state. Early indicators “suggest production declines will increase throughout the day,” the industry group said in a Thursday statement.

Meanwhile, wind is providing an unexpected benefit to the state’s electrical grid. Wind farms were producing about 17.5 gigawatts at 9:55 a.m. local time, well above prior forecasts, to account for about 30% of the grid’s electricity supply, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. A gigawatt is enough to power about 200,000 Texas homes.

Ercot expects electricity demand to approach a record high on Friday morning as frigid weather spurs heating needs, with power consumption peaking at around 74.7 gigawatts.

“The grid is ready, and the lights will stay on for Texans,” Peter Lake, chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, said in a Wednesday news release. He said in a briefing earlier in the day that “we don’t anticipate any rolling blackouts at all.”

While rolling blackouts may not be needed to meet the rising demand, that doesn’t mean some Texans won’t lose power as the storm coats much of the state in a blanket of ice.

“With frozen precipitation there is always a chance for local outages caused by things like ice on wires or fallen tree limbs,” Ercot Interim Chief Executive Officer Brad Jones said on Wednesday.

