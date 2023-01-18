Winter storm dumps snow on Denver area
The Denver area could get more than a foot of snow from a storm system moving through Colorado. The National Weather Service warned of "miserable conditions" for Wednesday morning's commute. (Jan. 18)
The Denver area could get more than a foot of snow from a storm system moving through Colorado. The National Weather Service warned of "miserable conditions" for Wednesday morning's commute. (Jan. 18)
A major winter storm that dropped snow in the Denver metro area early Wednesday morning has now moved into the Plains where more than a foot of snow is expected to fall before the system spins off into the Upper Midwest Wednesday night.
The snow has arrived in the Denver metro area after a bit of a delay Tuesday night, and the FOX Forecast Center expects dangerous travel conditions from the Plains to the Midwest on Wednesday as a major winter storm moves across the region. FOX Weather's Max Gorden reports.
An “impactful winter storm” will move into the Denver metro by Tuesday evening, bringing considerable snow to the area and greatly impacting travel along the I-25 corridor through Wednesday afternoon, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.
Roadways have become treacherous in Nebraska as parts of the state pick up around 1 foot of snow from a winter storm.
A second storm system will bring the threat of tornadoes and damaging winds to parts of the South by Wednesday. On the wintry side of the storm, impactful snow will likely spread to the Plains and upper Midwest.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -A former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group who fought in Ukraine said he has fled to Norway and is seeking asylum in fear for his life after witnessing the killing and mistreatment of Russian prisoners brought to front lines. Andrei Medvedev, who joined Wagner on July 6, 2022 on a four-month contract, said in a video posted by the Gulagu.net rights group that he had crossed the northern Arctic border into Norway before being detained by Norwegian police. Medvedev, an orphan who joined the Russian army and served time in prison before moving on to Wagner, said he had slipped away from the group after witnessing the killing of captured deserters from Wagner.
As fierce a Cup Series competitor as he was, Harvick has spent a lot of time mentoring young drivers, doing what generations of drivers before him did.
A 12-year-old boy visiting from Massachusetts who was out fishing Tuesday morning wanted to catch some fish but didn't expect he would reel in a great white shark.
A rare, mid-January heavy snowstorm is slamming Denver Wednesday morning. Denver reported 4.8 inches of snow at midnight local time and the snowfall is ongoing for the Wednesday morning commute. Heavy snow is moving through Nebraska Wednesday morning where a whopping 6 to 18 inches of snow is expected through the day.
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD is embarking on a rapid global expansion to challenge Tesla but for now it's stuck in the slow lane on its rival's home turf. While BYD has not fully articulated its global ambitions in public, a concerted worldwide push has become the single most important strategic focus for China's biggest EV maker, four sources familiar with BYD management's thinking said. Besides a drive into some European markets already underway, BYD spent much of last year conducting a study on how to set up a U.S. distribution network for its latest electric models, two of the sources said.
Snow levels will hover around 3,500 feet before dropping to 2,000 feet this evening.
"YouTube is the information plague of our time," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement posted on his Telegram channel, alleging, without evidence, that 40% of the videos on the platform were "politicised and directed against Russia". He said there were two reasons why it had not been banned in Russia, which has clamped down on foreign media since invading Ukraine in February: that it was supposedly indispensable for ordinary citizens and, primarily, the opposition of President Vladimir Putin's administration. "We have a huge number of people on Staraya Square in the Presidential Administration who think only about one thing: if only Russia lost the war as soon as possible, if only the Americans would come and regulate us as soon as possible," Prigozhin said.
American Idol alum C.J.
The plane was a T-6B and its pilots are assigned to Training Air Wing 5. Both are receiving medical attention for potential injuries.
American Taylor Fritz dispelled any notion of a "Netflix curse" at the Australian Open on Tuesday, even as it claimed another high-profile victim.But Fritz, who is also in the fly-on-the-wall series, defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia and afterwards dismissed any light-hearted social media talk of a supposed curse.
A powerful storm will spread have snow over the mountains and northeast plains Tuesday through Wednesday.
Grieving relatives of plane crash victims in Nepal were growing impatient as they waited for authorities to conduct autopsies and hand the bodies for cremation. The Yeti Airlines flight with 72 aboard plummeted into a gorge on Sunday while on approach to the newly opened Pokhara International Airport in the foothills of the Himalayas. "It has been four days, but no one is listening to us,” a heart-broken Madan Kumar Jaiswal said on Wednesday, as he waited outside the Tribhuvan University Institute of Medicine.
A team of paleontologists in India have given 256 fossilized dinosaur eggs a close look, in hopes of better understanding how some of the largest known dinosaurs bred and hatched.
Most people dream about winning the Mega Millions or Powerball; but they should be careful what they wish for. See these 23 people who blew their winnings.
Germany's allies on Tuesday ramped up pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to allow the supply of German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine for deployment against Russia's invasion, ahead of a crunch defence ministers meeting on Friday. Berlin has so far resisted providing the modern tanks or allowing partners which have them to do so, saying Western tanks should only be supplied to Ukraine if there is agreement among Kyiv's main allies, particularly the United States. Leopard battle tanks - the workhorse of armies across Europe - are widely seen as the only plausible choice to supply Ukraine with the large-scale tank force it needs.