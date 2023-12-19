Winter storm expected to end today

Dec. 19—Get out your snow shovels today, but pack an umbrella for Christmas Day.

A winter weather advisory went into effect at 1 p.m. Monday and will run until 10 a.m. today for several northeast Ohio counties, including Ashtabula and Lake counties, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland.

The greatest snow amounts are predicted to occur in the higher terrains of inland Ashtabula County with 6 to 11 inches expected in Andover and Jefferson, according to the NWS.

Just 3-6 inches of snow are expected in Ashtabula and along the lakeshore, according to the NWS.

The storm's cold, dry air will make the snow powdery and easier to blow around, making driving visibilities difficult, according to the NWS.

Periods of heavy snow were expected to impact the Monday evening drive home.

Weather forecasters say to enjoy the white stuff now because it looks like it will melt before Christmas Day, squelching anyone's thoughts of a white Christmas.

The mild weather flow pattern will start today and turn warmer late week into next weekend, bringing rain with it, according to the NWS.

INSIDE: The state and national weather outlook is on Page A2.