Winter storm expected in Norwich area this weekend - how much will we get?

Snow is predicted to blanket the Norwich area this weekend.

As of Thursday, the National Weather Service forecast office in Norton, Massachusetts (NWS Boston) predicted an impactful winter storm across southern New England late Saturday into Sunday.

At that time, there was a probability of 6 or more inches of snowfall, as well as potential for power outages in the Norwich area.

Plows and loaders clearing snow-packed roads near the state Department of Motor Vehicles office in Norwich in January 2022. The Norwich area is expected to get hit by a winter storm this weekend.

“Still uncertain on the exact track and intensity of the system,” according to NWS Boston on Thursday morning. “These details will influence totals, p-types and impacts to our region. Stay tuned as there will be changes to the forecast as we draw closer.”

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Winter storm, power outages expected in Norwich area this weekend