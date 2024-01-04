Winter storm expected in Norwich area this weekend - how much will we get?
Snow is predicted to blanket the Norwich area this weekend.
As of Thursday, the National Weather Service forecast office in Norton, Massachusetts (NWS Boston) predicted an impactful winter storm across southern New England late Saturday into Sunday.
At that time, there was a probability of 6 or more inches of snowfall, as well as potential for power outages in the Norwich area.
“Still uncertain on the exact track and intensity of the system,” according to NWS Boston on Thursday morning. “These details will influence totals, p-types and impacts to our region. Stay tuned as there will be changes to the forecast as we draw closer.”
