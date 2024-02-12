Winter storm expected to wallop Lower Hudson Valley overnight into Tuesday morning

Nearly a foot of snow is expected to fall in the Lower Hudson Valley starting overnight Monday, which could mean a slippery morning commute on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Rockland, Putnam and parts of Westchester Tuesday, Feb. 13 from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The weather system is expected to start as rain tonight around 10 p.m. and could turn into a light snow around 1 a.m.

By 7 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said the snow is expected to turn into heavy, wet flakes, potentially bringing around 1 to 2 inches of snow per hour and wet roads to the area.

In total, communities around White Plains could see up to 9.2 inches of snow, 11.5 inches near New City and 12.5 inches near Cold Spring. Winds could reach up to 40 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service said coastal communities could see higher amounts of snowfall and a chance of flooding.

Parts of southern Westchester and Connecticut near the Sound Shore are under a coastal flood advisory from 11 p.m. Monday into 2 a.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service said 6 inches to 1 foot of water could damage low-lying properties like roads, parking lots and basements.

The snow is expected to taper off by 6 p.m. Tuesday, bringing clear and sunny skies to the area by Wednesday.

Orange & Rockland Utilities said in a news release Sunday that it had begun to prepare to mobilize its emergency response workforce to repair potential damage and restore possible outages.

