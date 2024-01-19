Winter storm forces closures, cancellations

Jan. 18—A winter storm Sunday night and Monday, followed by a bone-chilling arctic blast of cold air, wreaked havoc on Cumberland County this week causing the closure of schools, government offices and businesses.

Road conditions deteriorated quickly Sunday night. By Monday morning roads were blanketed by snow and ice, necessitating the closures.

Cumberland County schools were closed the entire week and several governmental meetings were canceled, as well.

According to Crossville meteorologist Mark Baldwin, "This weekend is looking bitter cold, with another arctic blast coming. However, a January thaw is coming next week, with temps warming into the 40s the first part of the week and into the 50s by midweek."

According to Baldwin, snowfall amounts in the area varied from 3.5 to six inches.

He reported another wintry system was moving in Thursday evening and Friday, and the area was under another winter weather advisory at press time Thursday.

Baldwin reported, "This system looks to bring more wintry precipitation to the area, along with a reinforcing shot of arctic air. More dangerously cold temps are likely over the weekend."

Baldwin reported up to one inch of accumulation possible Friday.

Lows Saturday could be 3 below zero with a high of 15. Sunday should be sunny with a low of 15 and high of 30. Monday will be partly cloudy with a low of 27 and high of 40, Baldwin reported.

Kevin Music, Crossville street department director, reported the city had used 300 tons of salt while working to clear the roads in the city of Crossville.

The Cumberland County Commission postponed its monthly meeting from Tuesday evening to Monday, Jan. 22, at 6 p.m. A delinquent tax committee meeting was postponed from Tuesday until Monday, Jan. 22, at 5 p.m. Both meetings will be at the Art Circle Library.

For updated road conditions and traffic throughout the state, check the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) website at smartway.tn.gov/traffic.

Gary Nelson may be reached at gnelson@crossville-chronicle.com