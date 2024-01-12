The Sioux Falls School District has announced all activities and events for Friday evening and all of Saturday are being postponed because of dangerous weather conditions.

There are no classes Friday for a teacher work day, and no classes Monday because the district observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

These announcements follow notifications Thursday evening of a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Friday in Minnehaha County and a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Friday in Lincoln County.

A snowfall in Falls Park on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 in Sioux Falls.

The University of South Dakota in Sioux Falls will be closed Friday as well because of the regional winter storm warning. Classes will resume Tuesday.

Classes have been moved to remote learning Friday for Southeast Technical College. Students can check their email for class instructions from their instructors. Employees should report at 10 a.m. safety permitting or use leave options.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Winter storm forces closures, postponements Friday for Sioux Falls area schools