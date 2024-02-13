Winter storm forcing thousands of flights to be canceled. Check your flight status in Rochester

With winter weather bearing down on the Northeast, Tuesday promises to be a travel headache at the region’s airports, including Rochester.

The storm may cover New York City with up to eight inches of snow, and a foot or more possible in Boston.

While Rochester isn't expected to bear a brunt of the storm, airlines have canceled flights traveling to and from the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

In the Rochester area, a winter weather advisory has been issued. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches is expected in the affected areas, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. The advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 1 p.m. Wednesday and covers Wayne, Northern Cayuga and Oswega counties.

Is your flight canceled? Check your flight status in Rochester

As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, airlines have canceled more than 1,300 flights, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. JetBlue represents many those cancellations, with 156 or 19% of its schedule. Republic represents the most cancellations, with 240 flights or 28% of its schedule.

According to FlightAware, LaGuardia airport in the New York City area has the most cancellations early Tuesday, with 222 or 42% of it outgoing flights and 184 or 35% of its incoming flights canceled.

Locally, 11 inbound and outbound flights traveling to and from Rochester were canceled Tuesday morning as of 7:30 a.m., according to the airport's website.

Airlines proactively issued waivers to give travelers extra flexibility to change their tickets ahead of the storm. If you’re traveling from, to or through the Northeast on Tuesday, you should monitor your flight status and consider changing your plans.

Depending on the storm’s exact timing, Wednesday could also be a messy day to fly because it can sometimes take airlines extra time to get all their operational pieces back into place after heavy weather clears out.

Here are the airlines offering waivers. Click on each carrier’s name to see the full terms.

What you are owed if your flight is canceled or delayed?

If your flight is canceled, you’re entitled to a full refund to your payment method, if you choose not to travel on alternative flights the airline offers you – even if you bought a nonrefundable ticket.

Rules around flight delays are murkier. Still, the Department of Transportation’s consumer travel dashboard outlines what commitments various airlines have made to compensate delayed passengers, from food and hotel vouchers to credits for future travel.

Includes reporting by USA Today reporter Zach Wichter

