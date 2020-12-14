Winter storm will blast mid-Atlantic, Northeast with heavy snow

Hello, winter.

On the heels of a minor snow event Monday, the season's first big East Coast snowstorm is forecast to wallop much of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Wednesday and into Thursday.

Winter storm watches and advisories have been issued across the region for what is shaping up to be the most significant winter storm in several years, AccuWeather said.

Despite some uncertainty in the forecast details, significant travel disruption is likely across much of the area, the Weather Channel said.

"Heavy snow is expected to develop Wednesday morning over the Allegheny Mountains and central Appalachians in West Virginia and Virginia, and then spread across the northern Mid-Atlantic and through southern New England by Wednesday night," the National Weather Service said.

Storm totals of 6 inches or more could be widespread, with some areas picking up more than a foot, according to Weather.com. Those heavier totals are most likely from parts of southern New England to southeast New York, including New York City, southward to locations west of Interstate 95 in the mid-Atlantic.

The Weather Service in New York City said there "is a decent potential for much of the area to see more than 8 inches of snow."

Lauren Clemens runs through a misty snow covered landscape in the Meadow at Nellies Cave Park in Blacksburg, Va. Monday, Dec. 7 2020.

Areas from central and southern New Jersey to near Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., could mix with rain or sleet at times, which would reduce snowfall accumulations, according to Weather.com.

Strong winds will also develop and could accompany the heavy snow, creating localized blizzard conditions, AccuWeather warned.

In addition to the heavy snow, the storm will produce a substantial amount of ice, especially across portions of Virginia and North Carolina.

The storm will continue Thursday in the Northeast and across much of southern New England.

Snow and ice won't be the only weather story by midweek: High temperatures are forecast to struggle to get out of the upper 30s on Wednesday and Thursday for major cities like Philadelphia and Washington. New York City and Boston may not even reach the freezing mark, AccuWeather said.

Low temperatures are forecast in the teens and lower 20s by Thursday night.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Winter storm forecast to blast mid-Atlantic, Northeast with heavy snow