Winter storm headed to southeastern South Dakota

Jan. 7—MITCHELL — A large portion of southeastern South Dakota is the target of the next winter storm.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls says 11 counties in South Dakota are in a Winter Storm Watch. The area includes Davison County and Mitchell, which is predicted to receive 4 to 8 inches of snow beginning Sunday night through Monday.

Sioux Falls is forecast to receive 5 to 9 inches of snow, NWS says.

The winter storm is a precursor to significant temperature drops for the region. South Dakota has seen a mild winter thus far, but highs will be in the single digits at the end of the week with sub-zero wind chills.