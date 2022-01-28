Winter Storm Headed Towards Cranston: What To Know

CRANSTON, RI — A winter storm is headed towards southern New England, and is expected to bring up to two feet of snow to Rhode Island.

The storm is expected to arrive overnight, with up to four inches of accumulation by Saturday morning. Heavy snow will continue throughout the day Saturday and continue until about 10 p.m., leaving 18 to 24 inches of accumulation statewide.

Cranston declared a parking ban from 11 p.m. Friday until further notice.

