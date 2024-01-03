A winter storm is headed our way. Could the Charlotte area get snow and ice?

A storm from the southern Appalachians could coat Charlotte-area roads with ice this weekend, National Weather Service meteorologists said Wednesday.

“This system will bring a chance for a wintry mix of precipitation, with ice accretion possible Friday night into Saturday morning,” according to a hazardous weather outlook bulletin issued by the NWS office in Greer, South Carolina, on Wednesday morning.

The alert covered counties to the north and west of Mecklenburg, including Gaston, Lincoln, Cleveland, Catawba, Iredell and Rowan. Mecklenburg itself was not part of the alert.

A low of 33 degrees is forecast across Mecklenburg County that night, which is why the county wasn’t included in the alert, NWS meteorologist Doug Outlaw told The Charlotte Observer.

“Mecklenburg County is right on the edge” of where ice is expected to blanket roads, Outlaw said.

Ice and rain. What about the roads?

Lincolnton could see .12 inches of ice, and Statesville and western Rowan County .10 inches, he said.

Any accumulations could begin to melt in the hours after sunrise Saturday, Outlaw said.

Overpasses and bridges across the region are most at risk of ice, he said, and drivers should avoid them, he said.

While the latest weather models call for all rain in Mecklenburg, the forecast can always change in the days ahead, Outlaw cautioned.

A separate weather system is expected to dump heavy rains on the county Monday night into Tuesday, Outlaw said. Charlotte could see 2 inches during that deluge, he said.

Charlotte forecast

While turning cloudy Wednesday afternoon, Charlotte should remain mostly sunny throughout the rest of the work week, according to the NWS Charlotte forecast at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Saturday has a 100% chance of rain, mainly before 3 p.m., the forecast showed. Sunday and Monday should be mostly sunny before another 100% chance of rain arrives on Tuesday. That rain could be heavy at times, according to the forecast.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

An active pattern returns Wed-next Tue with 3 storm systems expected to impact the area. Light snow will be possible in the mountains Wed PM w/wintry mix possible across portions of the area Fri night into Sat. Heavy rain and storms will be possible next Tue.#ncwx #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/vCQHOHLpVg — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) January 2, 2024