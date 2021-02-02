Winter storm heads for New England; New Yorkers dig out; biggest snowfall total 31 inches in Pa.

The worst of the sprawling winter storm that dumped heavy snow on New York City on Monday continued its slog into New England on Tuesday, promising more weather misery for residents there.

Tuesday morning, New Yorkers were digging out from under piles of snow that shut down public transport, canceled flights and closed coronavirus vaccination sites.

New York City's Central Park had a storm total of 17.2 inches late Sunday through early Tuesday, weather.com reported. That makes it the 16th-heaviest snowstorm on record there dating back to 1869.

Above-ground subway service resumed Tuesday morning across the city.

The storm's maximum snow total so far is 31 inches in Nazareth, Pennsylvania.

The greatest additional accumulations Tuesday will be in northern New England, according to weather.com. Most other areas will see lighter snow showers that could produce small accumulations. The National Weather Service said a foot or more could be on the ground in New England by the time the snow finally tapers off in the northernmost states by Wednesday evening.

A mound of snow is seen outside Radio City Music Hall in New York on February 2, 2021. A huge snowstorm has brought chaos to the East Coast, shuttering airports, closing schools and forcing the postponement of coronavirus vaccinations into Tuesday morning.

High tide caused flooding early Tuesday in coastal areas of Massachusetts, where the storm had already disrupted the second phase of the state’s vaccine rollout. In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont said the storm forced the postponement of about 10,000 shots and delayed the state’s weekly resupply of vaccine, now expected Tuesday.

A state of emergency imposed by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy remained in effect Tuesday and the state’s six mega sites for COVID-19 vaccines were still closed as plow operators faced snow showers and blowing snow.

In Pennsylvania, authorities said a 67-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease who was believed to have wandered away from her home was found dead of hypothermia on an Allentown street Monday morning.

About 60 miles north in Plains Township, three people died in a shooting after an argument over snow removal Monday. Authorities said a married couple were found shot to death outside in the street, and the body of the suspected shooter was later found inside a nearby residence.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Weather snowfall totals: Winter storm; New England; New York