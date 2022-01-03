Winter storm and heavy snow blanket U.S. Capitol

Reuters

A winter storm packing heavy snow and strong winds engulfed parts of the U.S. Southeast and mid-Atlantic states on Monday, forcing federal offices and schools to close as it threatened to make travel dangerous and knock out power. Severe weather warnings were in effect from Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia, and north into Washington and Philadelphia, where 4 to 8 inches (10-20 cm) of snow and 40 mile-per-hour (64 km-per-hour) winds were forecast, the National Weather Service said. Some parts of the region could get 2 inches an hour and a total of a foot 1 foot (30 cm) of wet snow from the storm throughout the day, the weather service warned.