Winter storm and heavy snow blanket U.S. Capitol
A winter storm is blanketing streets in and around the nation's capital, closing government offices and schools and grounding the president's helicopter. (Jan. 3)
Jan. 3 winter storm hour-by-hour forecast track
AccuWeather's Jillian Angeline was live on the AccuWeather Network as a winter storm blasted Washington, D.C., on Jan. 3.
A winter storm packing heavy snow blew into Washington, D.C., closing government offices, schools and grounding President Joe Biden's helicopter. Biden traveled by motorcade to the White House from Joint Base Andrews after a weekend in Delaware. (Jan. 3)
A time-lapse shows the snowfall in Wildwood, New Jersey as the state copes with a winter storm.
A winter storm packing heavy snow and strong winds engulfed parts of the U.S. Southeast and mid-Atlantic states on Monday, forcing federal offices and schools to close as it threatened to make travel dangerous and knock out power. Severe weather warnings were in effect from Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia, and north into Washington and Philadelphia, where 4 to 8 inches (10-20 cm) of snow and 40 mile-per-hour (64 km-per-hour) winds were forecast, the National Weather Service said. Some parts of the region could get 2 inches an hour and a total of a foot 1 foot (30 cm) of wet snow from the storm throughout the day, the weather service warned.
2022 starts with winter storm
Lauren Casey has the latest timeline.
Temperatures are expected to plunge, bringing winter weather to the Northeast.
Ginger Zee reports on the latest winter storm warning for states along the East Coast this morning.
A mostly dry and mild winter was relegated to a distant memory when a snowstorm battered the area this weekend — but the weather isn’t done with its one-two punch just yet. On Sunday, forecasters said northern Illinois was in for the coldest night of the season so far, with the wind chill factor making it feel as cold as 20 below in some places, according to the National Weather Service. Even ...
Winter weather: Rain expected to turn to snow in some areas Monday
The latest on weather warnings, closures and power outages in Wake, Durham and Orange counties.