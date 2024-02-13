Winter storm, high wind, coastal flood warnings issued in Mass. for Tuesdays nor’easter

Winter storm, high wind, and coastal flood warnings have been issued in Massachusetts as a winter storm approaches.

The nor’easter is expected to dump snow in heavy, knock out power with strong wind gusts, and threaten the coast with flooding.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Eastern Norfolk, Southern Worcester, Western Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Western Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket counties through 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory is also in effect for Central Middlesex, Eastern Essex, Southeast Middlesex; Suffolk, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Western Essex, and Western Hampden counties until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Winter Storm Warnings

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for this area in pink, where we are expecting higher snowfall totals south of the MA Pike. The purple represents a WINTER STORM ADVISORY, where totals will be lower. pic.twitter.com/9IhLut360k — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) February 13, 2024

The NWS has also issued a high wind warning for Cape Cod and the Islands.

According to Meteorologist Vicki Graf, at some times wind gusts will be up to 60 mph on the Cape and Islands which will cause power outages because of the thick heavy snow.

The rest of Massachusetts will see wind gusts of 30-40 mph.

“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles,” the NWS said in a statement.

High Wind Warning

A Coastal flood warning is also in effect in Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket, and Suffolk until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

High Tide is set for around 2 p.m. which will cause moderate coastal flooding and beach erosion. Minor coastal flooding is expected along the North Shore and Sea Coast.

In a statement, the NWS said, “Some vulnerable coastal roads become impassable around high tide. Flooding 1 to 2 feet deep affects some coastal roads and low-lying areas from Revere and Winthrop through Boston to Hull, Braintree, and Quincy. Splashover and debris may wash onto coastal roads when large waves occur. Roads remain passable. Low-lying areas and roads near Nantucket Harbor, including Easy Street, may experience pockets of shallow flooding less than one foot deep. Roads remain passable. Shallow pockets of flooding less than one foot deep affect low-lying areas in Provincetown, mainly near the airport and Race Point Road. In Truro, flooding up to one foot deep affects low-lying areas near Pamet Harbor and along the Pamet River. Roads remain passable with pockets of shallow flooding less than one foot deep. This mainly affects low-lying areas and roads near Edgartown Harbor, including the Chappy Ferry Dock. Shallow flooding may also approach Five Corners in Vineyard Haven.”

Stay with the Boston 25 Weather Team for updates as the storm travels through the state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW