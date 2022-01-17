Winter storm hits Canada and US
Snow and strong winds cause disruption in Toronto and on the east coast of the United States as millions are forced to stay at home, schools are closed and public transport routes are interrupted.
A 13-year-old who was hospitalized Thursday following apparent exposure to fentanyl at a Connecticut middle school died Saturday, authorities said.
A dangerous winter storm brought significant snowfall, strong thunderstorms and blustery winds to the northeastern U.S. on a holiday Monday. The storm system dropped a foot (30 centimeters) or more of snow in parts of New York state, Ohio and Pennsylvania Sunday night through Monday morning after pummeling parts of the Southeast on Sunday. “We've had a very strong area of low pressure that’s kind of moved up the coast, with pretty heavy snowfall accumulations from Tennessee, North Carolina all the way into the northeast,” said meteorologist Marc Chenard at the weather service’s headquarters in College Park, Maryland.
An extreme weather warning is in effect for much of southeastern Canada, according to Environment Canada, and Toronto is forecast to receive as much as 2 feet (60 cm) of snow.More than a third of flights were canceled at Toronto Pearson Airport, Canada's busiest, and some people were stuck in their vehicles, waiting for roads to be cleared. Buses were at a standstill and passing pedestrians were helping push cars up a street at a main commuter route in central Toronto, which appeared to not have been plowed.
Wicked weather brings snow, ice, tornadoes to the Southeast.
A dangerous winter storm blanketed the East Coast with significant snowfall, strong thunderstorms and blustery winds Monday. Meteorologists said a foot or more of snow fell in parts of New York state, Ohio and Pennsylvania through Monday morning. (Jan. 17)
Months before President Joe Biden announced the U.S.’s complete withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, Washington’s watchdog warned that the Afghan air force would collapse without critical American aid, training and maintenance. The report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko, submitted to the Department of Defense in January 2021, underscores that American authorities had been alerted that Afghanistan’s air force did not have the capabilities to survive after a U.S. withdrawal. U.S. air support to government forces was key in the 20-year-war against Taliban insurgents.
Russia disputes a warning from U.S. intelligence officials that it's planning a "false flag" operation as a pretext to invade Ukraine. Meanwhile, a Russian-led military group is leaving Kazakhstan after helping control political unrest. Former U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan George Krol joins Elaine Quijano on CBSN's "Red and Blue" with more.
Istanbul has become a city to watch when it comes to casual gaming startups, boosted by the likes of Peak (acquired by Zynga for $1.8 billion) and Dream (valued at $1 billion in a funding round last year). Now, a new startup is announcing a major round of funding to make its own mark on the space. Spyke Games, which hopes to bring a new dimension to casual games by using multiplayer functionality and other social elements, has raised $55 million in a seed round of funding.
A storm system brought heavy snow to central Pennsylvania on Sunday, January 16.The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the area until 7.00 pm on Monday, and forecast total snow accumulations between 8 to 11 inches. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 MPH on Monday afternoon, the NWS said.This video taken by Twitter user @BIGNUT29169437, who said they filmed it in Hidden Valley, shows the storm. Credit: @BIGNUT29169437 via Storyful
Karla Schleske knows Mexico has had very few Winter Olympic athletes, but she's determined to overcome history and age to achieve her goals.
Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko returned to Kyiv on Monday, where he faces possible arrest ahead of a court hearing Monday after being accused of missing a court date last month.Poroshenko touched down in Ukraine on Monday morning at the Zhuliani airport in Kyiv, according to The New York Times. He reportedly said that some border guards blocked him from entering the country until he was ultimately allowed to move ahead. He added...
Lelan and Nikki-Dee's morning forecast: Sunday, January 16, 2022
Get ready for the possibility of more impactful winter weather. That's the message for Americans living in parts of the eastern United States who just dealt with a major winter storm that dropped more than a foot of snow in some places. AccuWeather forecasters on Monday were watching for more chances of snow and other wintry weather to break out across portions of the eastern United States, just after a winter storm spent the weekend making a mess of places from the Tennessee Valley through the
Search and Rescue officials described weather conditions as “treacherous.”
Since the initial eruption, the volcano has been releasing sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide — two gases that create acid rain when they interact with water and oxygen in the atmosphere. With Tonga’s tropical climate, “there is likely to be acid rain around Tonga for a while to come,” said volcanologist Shane Cronin at the University of Auckland.
An undersea volcano violently erupted in the southwestern Pacific Ocean near the Kingdom of Tonga Saturday, local time, sending shock waves through the atmosphere and triggering tsunami waves thousands of miles away, including along the West coast of the United States. Now, details are slowly beginning to emerge about the extent of damage across the hard-hit Pacific nation. The eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano, located just under 20 miles (32 km) from Tonga's Fonuafo'ou island,
Some towns in North Carolina, Georgia and Mississippi saw more snow than parts of the Northeast on Sunday, Jan. 16.
When the huge eruption happened over the weekend, a fleet of spacecraft overhead gathered key data.
Up to 80,000 people could be affected after tsunami waves caused "significant damage" to Tonga.
