Winter storm hits metro Detroit: Snow totals across region

A winter storm that rolled into southeast Michigan on Tuesday didn't get much hoopla leading up to it, but left a significant amount of snow to shovel before it departed.

Some areas of metro Detroit saw snow accumulations nearing 5 inches, with some areas in the greater region getting slightly more, according to the National Weather Service.

Here's a look at how much snow fell across the region.

Michigan snowfall totals for January 30, 2024

Ann Arbor: 4.4 inches

Birch Run: 4 inches

Dexter: 5.5 inches

Farmington: 4.5 inches

Farmington Hills: 4 inches

Flint: 4.2 inches

Garden City: 3.4 inches

Howell: 5.1 inches

Lapeer: 4.5 inches

Lake Orion: 5.3 inches

Macomb: 3 inches

Milford: 5 inches

Novi: 5 inches

Rochester: 4 inches

Romulus : 2.4 inches

Roseville: 3.4 inches

Swartz Creek: 3.6 inches

Troy: 3.5 inches

Pinckney: 4.8 inches

Washington: 5.2 inches

Wixom: 4.8 inches

Wolverine Lake: 5.2 inches

Wyandotte: 1.8 inches

Ypsilanti: 3.1 inches

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Snow accumulation totals from southeast Michigan winter storm