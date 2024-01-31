Winter storm hits metro Detroit: Snow totals across region

Tanya Wildt, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
A winter storm that rolled into southeast Michigan on Tuesday didn't get much hoopla leading up to it, but left a significant amount of snow to shovel before it departed.

Some areas of metro Detroit saw snow accumulations nearing 5 inches, with some areas in the greater region getting slightly more, according to the National Weather Service.

Here's a look at how much snow fell across the region.

Michigan snowfall totals for January 30, 2024

  • Ann Arbor: 4.4 inches

  • Birch Run: 4 inches

  • Dexter: 5.5 inches

  • Farmington: 4.5 inches

  • Farmington Hills: 4 inches

  • Flint: 4.2 inches

  • Garden City: 3.4 inches

  • Howell: 5.1 inches

  • Lapeer: 4.5 inches

  • Lake Orion: 5.3 inches

  • Macomb: 3 inches

  • Milford: 5 inches

  • Novi: 5 inches

  • Rochester: 4 inches

  • Romulus: 2.4 inches

  • Roseville: 3.4 inches

  • Swartz Creek: 3.6 inches

  • Troy: 3.5 inches

  • Pinckney: 4.8 inches

  • Washington: 5.2 inches

  • Wixom: 4.8 inches

  • Wolverine Lake: 5.2 inches

  • Wyandotte: 1.8 inches

  • Ypsilanti: 3.1 inches

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press