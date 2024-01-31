Winter storm hits metro Detroit: Snow totals across region
A winter storm that rolled into southeast Michigan on Tuesday didn't get much hoopla leading up to it, but left a significant amount of snow to shovel before it departed.
Some areas of metro Detroit saw snow accumulations nearing 5 inches, with some areas in the greater region getting slightly more, according to the National Weather Service.
Here's a look at how much snow fell across the region.
Michigan snowfall totals for January 30, 2024
Ann Arbor: 4.4 inches
Birch Run: 4 inches
Dexter: 5.5 inches
Farmington: 4.5 inches
Farmington Hills: 4 inches
Flint: 4.2 inches
Garden City: 3.4 inches
Howell: 5.1 inches
Lapeer: 4.5 inches
Lake Orion: 5.3 inches
Macomb: 3 inches
Milford: 5 inches
Novi: 5 inches
Rochester: 4 inches
Romulus: 2.4 inches
Roseville: 3.4 inches
Swartz Creek: 3.6 inches
Troy: 3.5 inches
Pinckney: 4.8 inches
Washington: 5.2 inches
Wixom: 4.8 inches
Wolverine Lake: 5.2 inches
Wyandotte: 1.8 inches
Ypsilanti: 3.1 inches
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Snow accumulation totals from southeast Michigan winter storm