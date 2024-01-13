Winter storm hits Michigan: Tracking snowfall totals

A major winter snow storm hit Michigan Friday afternoon, bringing heavy snow, thundersnow and high wind levels across the state. Low temperatures overnight may bring icy conditions Saturday, while snow and wind brought high rates of power outages across the region Friday.

Here's a look at snowfall across the state Friday.

Ann Arbor: 5.4"

Bloomfield Hills: 4.5"

Lapeer: 4.8"

Livonia: 3.5"

Lowell: 5.9"

Farmington Hills: 1"

Flint: 1.5"

Grand Ledge: 3.2"

Grand Rapids: 5.2"

Kentwood: 6"

Rochester Hills: 4"

Romulus: 4"

Skeels: 3.5"

Troy: 4"

White Lake: 5.6"

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Tracking snowfall totals across Michigan amid winter storm