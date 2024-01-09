Winter storm will impact Wednesday morning commute in Hudson Valley: What to know

Heavy rain, wind gusts and possible flooding could complicate the Wednesday morning commute for Hudson Valley residents.

A flood watch for Dutchess and Ulster counties, as well as Orange County, is in effect from Tuesday evening to Wednesday afternoon.

Increased melting snow, along with heavy rain Tuesday, is expected to cause excessive runoff and possible flooding.

The timeline of the storm

According to the National Weather Service, the heaviest rainfall is going to hit the Poughkeepsie area between 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, with moderate rain continuing until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

A mix of snow and rain in Dutchess, Ulster and Orange counties was expected to turn to all rain Tuesday afternoon, with temperatures rising, according to a special weather statement from the National Weather Service. By 2 a.m. Wednesday, temperatures are predicted to rise to as high as 53 degrees across the Hudson Valley.

The morning commute on Wednesday may be impacted

With the heavy rain, snowmelt leading to possible flooding and higher wind speeds expected, the commute Wednesday morning may be impacted.

The flood advisory from the National Weather Service instructs residents to expect normal tidal flooding along the Hudson River.

For those who take the Metro-North Line into New York City, the usual flood-prone areas along the line may be affected by the storm.

Fallen branches, debris and wet roads could also impact travel for those driving to work Wednesday morning.

Where commuters can look for delays and updates

Those who need to travel into the city should check for updates from MTA for any service alerts on the Metro-North Line. Updates are also posted on MTA's TrainTime app.

Check for public transit updates and alerts by county:

Road closures and incidents are tracked on the New York State Department of Transportation map.

Check our database for reported power outages in the area.

