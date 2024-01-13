Winter storm impacting Iowa caucuses
Iowa's winter storm is continues to go strong into Friday evening. Several campaign events have been canceled ahead of the Iowa caucus due to the major winter storm.
Wednesday evening was a key moment on the 2024 presidential campaign trail as the three leading GOP contenders made a final pitch just days before Republicans begin to pick their nominee.
The Republican primary caucus on January 15 officially kicks off the 2024 race for the White House. The process remains largely unchanged for Republicans, but is vastly different for Democrats this year. Here's your guide to the 2024 Iowa caucus.
It may be hard to believe but the first votes of the 2024 presidential election cycle are less than two weeks away.
The bulk of the players on this week's list of priority pickups should be available in the majority of hoops leagues.
Few tech demos can match the spectacle of robotics. For many, the mere presence of a robot is shorthand for the future, and for big electronics firms, it’s a quick and simple method to let shareholders and customers know your company is still innovating. Whether or not those robots actually lead to salable products is almost beside the point.
Artifact, the buzzy news app from Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, is shutting down less than a year after its launch.
NASA and Lockheed Martin have finally taken the wraps off of the X-59, a "quiet supersonic" aircraft that may shape the future of both military and civilian air travel. The X-59 has been under development at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works for years, following a $248 million grant from NASA in 2018. Until now the aircraft has only been seen in various stages of disassembly in the hangar; today marks the first time it's been out on the tarmac in public view, and of course they made quite a to-do over at Lockheed's Palmdale facility.
Researchers at MIT’s CSAIL division built two machine learning algorithms that can detect pancreatic cancer at a higher threshold than current diagnostic standards.
There are several well known and some very low-rostered players available to enhance your roster.
The Clippers are scheduled to move into Intuit Arena next season.