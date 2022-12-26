Winter storm leaves Buffalo under several feet of snow
A powerful blizzard over the weekend killed more than two dozen people in western New York and dumped several feet of snow on the city of Buffalo.
New York's governor warned that the danger is from a massive blizzard is not over as communities near Buffalo brace for as much as an additional foot of snow. (Dec. 26)
When a van carrying tourists from South Korea got stuck in the snow near Buffalo, New York, a kindhearted neighbor offered to host the visitors.
A lethal blizzard paralyzed Buffalo, New York, on Christmas Day, trapping motorists and rescue workers in their vehicles, leaving thousands of homes without power and raising the death toll from storms that have chilled much of the United States for days. At least 30 people have died in U.S. weather-related incidents, according to an NBC News tally, since a deep freeze gripped most of the nation, coupled with snow, ice and howling winds from a sprawling storm that roared out of the Great Lakes region on Friday. Much of the loss of life has centered in and around Buffalo at the edge of Lake Erie in western New York, as numbing cold and heavy "lake-effect" snow - the result of frigid air moving over warmer lake waters - persisted through the holiday weekend.
Western New York is trying to dig out from several feet of snow where additional lake-effect snowfall continues on Christmas. Thousands are without power in extreme cold and at least three people have died during the winter storm. A driving ban continues for Eerie County on Sunday.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended what he said was his country’s position of impartiality on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the Chinese capital, also blamed America for the deterioration in relations between the world's two largest economies, saying that China has “firmly rejected the United States' erroneous China policy.” China has pushed back against Western pressure on trade, technology, human rights and its claims to a broad swath of the western Pacific, accusing the U.S. of bullying.
The International Energy Agency, which had once been pessimistic about the future of coal, says China and India still need it for the foreseeable future.
The Christmas week storm that brought nasty weather and bitter cold to the eastern U.S. has also created a paralyzing blizzard in western New York that some officials say rivals one of the region's worst snowstorms in history.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Monday accused Texas Governor Greg Abbott of endangering lives after busloads of migrants from the southwest border in Texas were dropped near Vice President Kamala Harris' home in Washington, D.C., on a cold Christmas Eve. The Republican Abbott, a vocal critic of Biden administration immigration policies, has not acknowledged the Christmas Eve drop and his office has not claimed responsibility. President Joe Biden is a Democrat.
STORY: One of the snowy locations was the city's Ajusco volcano, where families visited on Monday (December 26) to enjoy the rare sight, taking part in snowball fights and building snowmen on top of their cars.
Two men died while in the custody of different Southern California law enforcement agencies this week.
At least 17 people in western New York have died as a result of the historic blizzard that dumped four feet of snow in Buffalo.
Dozens of Latin American migrants — including children and a pregnant woman — spent five days on buses in order to get to New York City from Texas after Winter Storm Elliott upended their itinerary, volunteers who greeted the wary travelers told the Daily News. The roughly 50 migrants arrived at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan on Christmas Day after leaving by bus from the Texas ...
Whale advocates say the slow zones are needed to save the whales. Boaters say the slow-down has an economic impact.
PARIS (Reuters) -A suspect accused of gunning down three Kurdish people in Paris told investigators of his "hatred of foreigners", the Paris prosecutor said on Sunday. The 69-year-old man was arrested on Friday after two men and a woman were shot dead at a Kurdish cultural centre and nearby Kurdish cafe in the French capital's busy central 10th district. The killings stunned a community preparing to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the unresolved murder of three activists, and prompted protests that led to clashes with police.
A series of storms this week will bring rain and gusty winds to the Bay Area region.
“Great job by all who responded,” Maryland officials said.
The enormous winter storm that killed about 50 people across the U.S. the past few days has proven especially brutal for residents in and around the city of Buffalo, N.Y. Buffalo, which sits on the northeastern tip of Lake Erie, was blanketed by more than 40 inches of snow over the weekend. Temperatures plunged when…
Deadly blizzard in Buffalo area postpones Blue Jackets' scheduled home rematch Tuesday against Sabres
Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has stated that Russian occupiers are losing "thousands of soldiers" in action near the city of Bakhmut. Source: Haidai on air during national joint 24/7 newscast Quote: "As for Bakhmut, it is no longer even a strategic military plan, although there is such a thing, but a rather symbolic matter, which the Kremlin regime loves very much.
A pilot who crashed his plane into Beards Creek in Anne Arundel County was rescued by a good Samaritan. Both the pilot, identified as 71-year-old Steve Couchman, from Frederick, and the man who rescued him are doing OK.