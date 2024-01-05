Winter storm moving into California. Here’s where driving will be most difficult

Travelers headed to the High Sierra from the Central San Joaquin Valley over the weekend are being advised to expect snow and freezing weather by the National Weather Service, as up to ten inches of snow is expected on roadways.

Most of the snow is likely to fall at elevations above 4,000 feet, said J.P. Kalb, a meteorologist with the weather service in Hanford. But the level will drop as low as 2,000 feet overnight Saturday, and hazardous driving conditions are a possibility.

The weather service said the probabilities of at least 8 inches of snow are 46 percent for Yosemite Valley; 80 percent for Badger Pass; 86 percent for Huntington Lake; 52 percent for Shaver Lake; and 82 percent for Grant Grove, so the bad news for drivers is good news for skiers and snowboarders.

Above 6,000 feet, there’s a chance of a foot of snowfall.

Winter Storm Warning in effect for the Sierra Nevada from 10 AM Saturday until 10 AM Sunday. The majority of this snow will fall Saturday night. Travel could be extremely difficult or nearly impossible. If you plan to travel, consider alternate strategies. #cawx pic.twitter.com/aChNFkghUm — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) January 4, 2024

Staying on the Valley floor will not be an escape from the cold, however; temperatures in the low 50s are likely over the weekend, with freezing temperatures overnight a strong possibility. Fresno’s overnight low Friday was forecast to be 37, with a high Saturday and Sunday in the low 50s.

Kalb, of the weather service, said the low temperatures are driven by a cold weather front from the Gulf of Alaska.

Snow possible on Grapevine

Travelers headed to Southern California and Las Vegas from the Fresno area were also alerted to possible driving difficulties Saturday through Sunday.

On the Grapevine, up to an inch of snowfall is a possibility.

Kalb said winds in the Mojave Desert could gust up to 55 mph en route to the gambling capital, where the Raiders are playing the Denver Broncos.

One more day of near normal temperautres before a cooling trend begins for the weekend. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, be prepared for periods of gusty winds and high elevation snow showers on Sunday. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/z19rQF0bAR — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 5, 2024