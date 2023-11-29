Winter storm: Oregon mountain passes forecast to get 1-3 feet of snow

Between 1 to 3 feet of snow is forecast for Oregon's high mountain passes.

The first major snowfall of the season is forecast to hammer Oregon's mountain passes Thursday to Saturday, making travel very difficult while potentially kick-starting the winter recreation season.

A total of 1 to 3 feet of snow is forecast above 3,000 feet in the Cascade mountains, with the heaviest snow expected at Santiam Pass (Highway 20), Willamette Pass (Highway 58) and the Government Camp area on Mount Hood (Highway 26).

In addition to the heavy snow, winds are expected to blast at around 50 mph, which could bring down tree branches, the National Weather Service said in multiple alerts.

The heaviest snow and worst conditions for travel appear to be Friday, Friday night and Saturday morning.

"Travel could be very difficult," NWS said.

How much snow will Oregon passes see?

Emergency officials said this is a popular time to head into Oregon's forest to harvest Christmas trees, but anyone planning on that may want to rethink their plans.

Both Santiam and Willamette Pass are projected to see 30 to 36 inches of snow Thursday to Saturday, while Government Camp is projected to see 18-24 inches.

Snow is expected to hammer Oregon's Cascade Range passes Thursday to Saturday.

Will snow help ski area snowpacks?

The storm is good news for those who love winter recreation and have been hoping for progress toward Oregon's ski areas opening. Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort announced it is planning to have at least two ski lifts open on Saturday.

While this system will likely help, the storm is expected to be followed up with a system of warm rain that will bring snow levels much higher and possibly melt much of the snow that just dropped.

Oregon meteorologists have also stressed the amount of snow falling in this system will be difficult to forecast because of the warmer temperatures rolling in this weekend.

“There’s quite a bit of variability in terms of when that cold air gets pushed out that could make a drastic difference in terms of what we see,” NWS meteorologist David Bishop told the Statesman Journal on Tuesday.

The Willamette Valley in general will see all rain with the system, marking a big switch from the cool and sunny days that have defined the past week.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon mountain passes forecast to get 1-3 feet of snow