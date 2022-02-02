Winter storm packing snow wallop reaches Michigan
A major winter storm scores a direct hit on Michigan (Feb. 2)
A winter storm warning is in effect for much of southern Michigan. Follow our real-time weather radar and live traffic updates.
A winter storm warning will be in effect for Indianapolis as of 7 a.m. Wednesday through 1 a.m. Friday.
Road conditions are expected to deteriorate Tuesday night in northwest counties and starting Wednesday in downtown.
Just what are the shoveling requirements for responsible homeowners? Here are the rules for what must be shoveled and when.
This map shows how much snow fell in the Kansas City metro and surrounding areas.
Snowfall totals from the weekend storm ranged from 1.1 inches to 21 inches in New Jersey.
A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the central U.S. on Wednesday as airlines canceled thousands of flights, officials urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses. The blast of frigid weather, which began arriving Tuesday night, put a long stretch of states from New Mexico and Colorado to Maine under winter storm warnings and watches. On Wednesday morning, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan saw freezing rain, sleet and snow.
The weather service predicts Tuesday will be balmy with a high of 71 degrees, but a chance of rain enters the forecast early Wednesday.
Winter Storm Landon is expected to bring hazardous, perhaps impossible, driving conditions to northern Ohio Thursday with 8 to 18 inches of snow.
