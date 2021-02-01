Winter storm pounding Northeast with up to 2 feet of snow

NEW YORK CITY – The densely populated Interstate 95 corridor in the Northeast was in the thick of a major winter storm on Monday as Philadelphia, New York City and Boston braced for record snowfall that could pile up 2 feet in some areas.

Phones buzzed with an emergency alert around 8 a.m. warning drivers to stay off New York City's roads until Tuesday morning as Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a state of emergency. The National Weather Service warned that travel in the city, where 20 inches of snow was expected, will become "very difficult to impossible" and that the storm will cause travel problems for days.

Blizzard conditions are possible in some areas of the Northeast "because the winds are going to be so strong in addition to the heavy snowfall," AccuWeather meteorologist Brett Rosio said. "Driving will certainly be dangerous, it is not recommended."

The weather service said winds could gust 35 to 50 mph, reducing visibility with drifting snow and leading to danger of falling tree branches and power lines.

Pedestrians stroll down a snow covered sidewalk Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Chicago's Grant Park, as light snow falls during day two of a winter storm that was expected to dump nearly one foot of snow in the greater Chicago area.

In New York and New Jersey, many COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Monday were canceled because of the storm. In-person learning was also canceled in school districts across the Northeast on Monday.

Hundreds of flights were canceled at the region’s major airports on Monday.

However, despite snow blanketing streets and wind whipping up dustings, plenty of New Yorkers still trudged through the winter weather to go about their days as normal on Monday. A few cars slowly lurched through the slushy roads and bodegas and laundromats remained open.

Alex Floraine brought her puppy to Msgr. McGolrick Park in Brooklyn's Greenpoint neighborhood to play around in the snow. "She loves the snow."

Floraine was off work and figured she'd take the German Shepherd-Siberian husky mix out a few times. "It's the best," she said. "We need this. It's fun."

The intersection of Nassau and Leonard in Brooklyn's Greenpoint was blanketed with snow Monday morning. Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a state of emergency with 20 inches of snow expected.

Steve Brady, who was also out walking his dog in the park, adopted the chocolate lab, Beata, on Christmas Eve. "She hasn't really seen that much snow since now," he said. "She's running around (like it's) a new world!"

Brady, 47, said the storm won't affect his daily routine too much. "At this point everything is inside. COVID has affected my day more than the snow," he said.

If exactly 20 inches of snow fell in this storm, it would tie for seventh place among the biggest snowstorms in New York City history, the weather service said, based on records kept at Central Park. The record holder is 27.5 inches from January 22-24, 2016.

As of Monday morning, some areas had already gotten 3 to 5 inches of snow; some areas in Pennsylvania had 6 inches. In parts of New Jersey, 7 inches already was reported.

Heavier snowfall will develop through the day in the Northeast as the storm intensifies off the East Coast, weather.com said. Snowfall rates could be greater than one or two inches per hour.

Snow and cold in Washington led President Joe Biden to postpone a visit to the State Department that had been planned for Monday.

The storm has maintained its fury since sweeping through much of the West last week, slamming California with heavy rains and the mountains with feet of snow.

In recent days, the storm had also blanketed parts of the Midwest; some areas got the most snow in several years. Washington, D.C., and parts of Virginia received their first significant snow of the year.

