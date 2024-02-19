Winter storm prompts warning by authorities of dangerous conditions on Mt. Baldy

An incoming storm has prompted authorities to ask the public to avoid visiting Mt. Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains.

An atmospheric river storm is expected to bring rain and colder temperatures to Southern California beginning Sunday night through Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service reported.

The heaviest rainfall is expected Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning, the weather agency stated.

“This is NOT a good time to be taking a hike, especially at high elevations like Mt. Baldy,” Angeles National Forest officials posted Sunday on social media. “Strong to severe thunderstorms, flooding, mudslides, snow, & other hazards possible.”

The storm is stirring up flooding concerns, particularly in the foothills. As much as 8 inches of rain could hit part of Los Angeles and the foothills of Southern California, according to the weather service.

Portions of Southern California are under an evacuation warning Sunday as rainfall is set to hit the already rain-soaked region. Parts of San Bernardino, Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties are also under flood watches, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow levels remain at the 7,000 to 8,000-foot level on Monday and Tuesday. They are expected to fall to the 6,000 to 6,500-foot level by Wednesday morning.

Nearly 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected to fall at 6,000 to 7,000 feet, with up to 10 inches above 7,500 feet. Roads are expected to be slippery, the weather service said.

West Valley Search and Rescue

In a recent YouTube video, Eric Vetere, commander of West Valley Search and Rescue, said most calls for help originate from the Mt. Baldy area, especially during the winter months.

Vetere said hazardous conditions faced by crew members in the winter include deep snow, very steep slopes, icy trails, possible avalanche conditions

“If you don't place yourself in harm's way, it's going to keep us out of harm's way as well,” Vetere said. “We're constantly having to do risk assessments before we put people on the mountain as well.”

Vetere explained that during recent searches, rescue crews have come across very hazardous avalanche conditions on simple trails, which resulted in pulling rescuers off the mountain for their own safety.

The body of a missing hiker Lifei Huang, 22, of El Monte was found and recovered from a snow-covered Mt. Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Mt. Baldy incidents

In recent years, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has conducted more than 100 search and rescue operations for missing hikers, with over 10 deaths.

Earlier this month, crews searching for hiker Lifei Huang, 22, of El Monte, who went missing for nearly a week, recovered her body from a snow-covered Mt. Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains. Huang's body was discovered on Saturday, Feb. 10 in the upper San Antonio Creek Falls area after she began her hike alone on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Also in February, hiker Luis Diaz, 46, of North Hills, was on Mt. Baldy when he contacted the sheriff's department requesting help, sheriff’s officials said.

Diaz told a dispatcher that he was hiking Mt. Baldy when he went off-trail and directly up the Mt. Baldy bowl toward the summit, where the terrain included several layers of compact snow, powdery snow, and ice, authorities said.

Diaz told authorities that he hiked away from his gear and ended up in a position where he did not feel safe to continue up or down the mountainside.

An air rescue crew responded and a technical rescuer was lowered from the helicopter down to Diaz, who was placed in a rescue harness and hoisted into the helicopter.

The dangerous nature of Mt. Baldy was highlighted in January 2023, when accomplished mountaineer and actor Julian Sands went missing and was found dead.

Know before you go!

The Angeles National Forest said, “Know before you go!” is the phrase to remember year-round when it comes to planning for a fun and safe visit to the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains National Monument.

With elevations over 10,000 feet, winter visits to the forest and monument require special preparations.

For safety tips before visiting the mountains, visit fs.usda.gov.

