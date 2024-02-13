Winter storm snarls East Coast travel; snow forecast downgraded

Forecasters dialed back snowfall predictions for from the winter storm that hit the East Coast on Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- After causing a wave of school cancellations and flight delays across New England, Tuesday's winter storm hit New York and Boston with a mix of rain and snow.

Forecasters said the storm could dump between 6 and 10 inches along the East Coast from Virginia to Massachusetts.

As of 9 a.m. EST, airlines had canceled more than 1,150 flights, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware, with about 600 reported flight delays.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared an emergency on Monday ahead of the storm, which had been expected to drop almost a foot of snow. But on Tuesday morning, forecasters reduced their expectations, saying the area could expect between 2 and 5 inches of snow, which would taper off by the afternoon.

Areas south of Boston, forecasters said, could still see more than six inches of snow accumulation. Models have shown the bulk of the storm staying well south of the region and tracking farther out to sea.

New York City was expecting about 6 inches of snow, which prompted Mayor Eric Adams to move public schools to remote learning.

Snowfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour could slow the morning commute along Interstate 95 from Philadelphia to Rhode Island.

The wintry mix in Pennsylvania was expected to last a few hours Tuesday morning, with skies clearing in the afternoon. Almost 100,000 customers in the state had reported losing power.