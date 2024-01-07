Winter storm systems heading to Joplin Tuesday, later in the week

Jan. 7—Winter arrives with a full bag of tricks for Joplin this week, including two storm systems that could bring snow and temperatures in the single digits later in the week, with wind chills below zero.

Monday should still be warm but rainy, with temperatures the mid 40s, but with wind gusts of 40 to 45 miles per hour, Justin Titus, meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in Springfield, said Sunday afternoon.

"Tuesday morning is when we have it transitioning from rain to snow," he said. "It is happening right around the sunrise mark."

Meaning commutes could become problematic, depending on when it arrives.

Titus said it should snow much of Tuesday during the day, ending in the afternoon, with anywhere from a trace to 2 inches of snow forecast for Joplin.

"This system has been trending up to the north," he said, referring to areas that will get heavier snow.

The forecast for Nevada is 1-3 inches, with more snow further north.

Wednesday will be warmer, with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s.

Colder weather will arrive later in the week, along with another potential winter storm system that Titus said meteorologists are watching.

Lows will be in the single digits toward the end of the week and into the weekend, with wind chills below zero.