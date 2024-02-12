Winter storm takes a turn southward - what does that mean for Tuesday's weather?

Tuesday's snowstorm is fizzling before it even starts.

Early Monday storm predictions from the National Weather Service called for up to 8 to 12 inches of snow for North Central Mass, but by 4 pm today, the storm has moved out to sea, likely lessening the impact in the area.

Current predictions now call for between four and six inches, which is still nothing to sneeze at. Snowfall should begin around 2 am Tuesday.

The highest levels of precipitation are predicted for southern Connecticut and Rhode Island and southeastern Mass., where up to 8 inches of snow could fall.

City officials have called for an on-street parking ban in Gardner from 10 pm Monday until 6 pm Tuesday, followed by a municipal parking lot ban from 6 - 8 pm Tuesday. This week's trash collection for the city has been pushed back a day, with Tuesday's collection moved to Wednesday, Wednesday's to Thursday, etc. Regular collections will resume next week.

The latest snowfall forecast from the National Weather Service.

As of early Monday evening, Mount Wachusett Community College and the Quabbin Regional School District announced closings for Tuesday.

