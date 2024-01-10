Winter storm threatens Kansas City with more snow. Here’s how bitterly cold it will get

Another winter storm is expected to bring several more inches of snow to the Kansas City area before arctic air sends temperatures plunging to dangerous levels, according to the National Weather Service.

The looming snowstorm is coming as Kansas City is digging itself out of its latest winter storm, which dumped around 6 inches of snow across most of the metro area.

There will be a lull between the two storms as quiet, but cold weather conditions are expected Wednesday. Temperatures plunged to around 10 degrees overnight at Kansas City International Airport. The wind chill dipped to zero degrees shortly before 6 a.m.

Mostly sunny conditions are expected during the day, which will help temperatures warm up to just above freezing, before dropping back into the low 20s overnight Wednesday.

Increasing cloudy skies with temperatures hovering around 32 degrees are expect Thursday as the next winter storm approaches. The storm is expected to impact the region late Thursday into Friday.

Some uncertainty remains in the track of the storm and the amount of snow that is likely. Between 2 and 4 inches are expected in the Kansas City metro area, the weather service said. Northern Missouri will likely see heavier snowfall totals. Strong winds could also create areas of blowing and drifting snow.

Bitterly cold air is expected this weekend, sending temperatures plunging well below normal, according to the weather service.

Typically, temperatures range from a low of 19 degrees to a high of 38 degrees this time of year in Kansas City. The coldest period for Kansas City is normally between Jan. 10 and 23, the weather service said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the single digits this weekend. The warmest the metro will be on Saturday is around 10 degrees. Temperatures are expected to be in the single digits by the kick off of the NFL Wild Card Playoff football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium, possibly making it the coldest in KC franchise history.

“Outdoor activities Saturday evening will be dangerously cold, with wind chills -5 to -20 F,” the weather service said.

Frigid temperatures are expected for the rest of the weekend and into next week. Temperatures could dip as low as -10 degrees early Monday and Tuesday.

