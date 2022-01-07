Winter storm tracks East, hitting during morning commute
A winter storm moved from the South into the Northeast Friday during the morning commute. Many school districts closed for the day.
Video Transcript
[UPBEAT MUSIC]
A winter storm moved from the South into the Northeast Friday during the morning commute. Many school districts closed for the day.
[UPBEAT MUSIC]
A winter storm blanketed parts of the South with snow, freezing rain and sleet Thursday, tying up roads in Tennessee and Kentucky as the system tracked a path through Appalachia toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Nashville saw 6.3 inches (16 centimeters) of snowfall on Thursday, shattering the city’s previous Jan. 6 record of 4 inches (10 centimeters) that had stood since 1977, the National Weather Service said. Freezing rain and sleet coated areas around the Tennessee-Alabama state border, said Scott Unger, a meteorologist for the service in Nashville.
Lupoi returns to the West Coast to serve as the defensive coordinator at Oregon.
Local emergency services call on the public to remain at home as roads in Columbia and Maury County remain slick with ice and snow.
A steady snowfall lasted for several hours in the Hudson Valley on Friday.
Mexico is likely to surpass 300,000 deaths from COVID-19 this week - the fifth highest death toll worldwide - as infections rise after the holiday season, fueled by the Omicron coronavirus variant and largely unrestricted tourism. Infections have more than doubled to 20,000 during the last week when many tourists visited Mexico from the United States and Canada. Eleven of Mexico's 32 states decided not to resume in-person school classes this week with cases climbing fast.
See how much snow fell in the Hudson Valley.
RM Sotheby’s will offer the iconic sports car with a numbers-matching 3.0-liter NSL engine on January 27 in Arizona.
The National Weather Service has increased its snowfall prediction for a storm Friday, saying it will likely drop 6 to 8 inches of snow on the region.
The pandemic has pushed many to the brink, but it’s also been a catalyst for positive workplace reinvention—at least in progressive sectors. (We’re still appalled by the inequities and...
Rightwing network presented a carnival of conspiracy theories casting blame anywhere other than on Trump and his supporters Sean Hannity begged Donald Trump to call off the mob last year but now strikes a contrary tone on air. He accused Democrats of ‘rank hypocrisy’. Photograph: Carolyn Kaster/AP Joe Biden marked the first anniversary of 6 January with a powerful, ideological speech about the choice between democracy and autocracy. It began a day of reflection in which Democratic Congress membe
There’s something about winter white outfits that’s infinitely more chic than other monochrome ensembles. Maybe it’s the warm, off-white hue itself, or maybe it’s the fact that they require a certain amount of...
(Reuters) -The more infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19 appears to produce less severe disease than the globally dominant Delta strain, but should not be categorised as "mild", World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Thursday. Janet Diaz, WHO lead on clinical management, said early studies showed there was a reduced risk of hospitalisation from the variant first identified in southern Africa and Hong Kong in November compared with Delta. The remarks on the reduced risks of severe disease chime with other data, including studies from South Africa and England, although she did not give further details about the studies or ages of the cases analysed.
Interstate 95 reopened late Tuesday in Virginia, but motorists who were stranded were angry with state officials' response to the storm.
Friday morning's commute to work could be difficult with a storm likely to drop 4 to 6 inches of snow on the region.
Trying out the keto diet? These nutritionist-developed recipes will help get you started.
Jason White faced between 15-30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a count of production of child pornography.
Maybe some of these are on your shelves?
Oh how embarrassing this must be for Ford…
In a series of new photos posted on Instagram, Kylie Jenner shows off her growing baby bump and debunks rumors that spread on Christmas that she had already given birth.
The Royals player representative said MLB must incentivize winning to get smaller markets to spend.