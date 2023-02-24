Winter storm: Power outages and travel disruption continue across US

Snow fell throughout the night in Minneapolis, Minnesota, covering roads and blocking travel

A massive winter storm that has brought blizzards and subfreezing temperatures to much of the US has left nearly a million households without power.

The number of customers without electricity has grown to over 945,000 across five states on day two of the storm - 820,000 in Michigan alone.

Over 6,000 US flights were cancelled or delayed on Thursday, according to FlightAware data.

Meanwhile, other parts of the US experienced unusually warm weather.

Temperatures in Washington DC hit 81F (27C) on Thursday, a February-high not seen since 1874.

The cities of Charlotte and Greenboro in North Carolina also recorded record highs.

Elsewhere the cold snap forced schools, businesses and some state legislatures to close.

Portland, Oregon, had nearly 11in (28cm) of snowfall overnight, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported, its second snowiest day ever recorded.

Slushy, snowy streets caused major traffic delays for commuters after forecasters there only predicted a light dusting of snow.

Portland Bureau of Transportation spokesman Dylan Rivera told local media that forecasters had failed to predict the "epic" snowfall.

Temperatures in Washington DC were warm enough for ice cream on Thursday

"Even if we had a warning, this would have been an epic event. And now, an epic event with no warning? That's a double whammy," he told Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called in the National Guard to help motorists stranded on the wintry roads.

The storm led to the death in Michigan of a volunteer firefighter, who reportedly came into contact with a downed powerline.

Officials in Oregon are also investigating a suspected hypothermia death that they say may be related to the storm.

In southern California, known to be warm and sunny year-round, a winter storm warning was issued for millions who were told to brace for unusually cold temperatures, blistery winds and snow.

According to the NWS, the last time that Los Angeles was under a blizzard warning was in 1989.

Story continues

High winds were also an issue in parts of the US, uprooting a massive redwood tree, which then "speared" into the living room of a home in California's Bay Area, local media reported. Fire officials there said a one-year-old baby was in critical condition.

The Bay Area fire department said they had been flooded with calls of fallen trees, blocked homes and power lines clogging roads.

In Canada, ice pellets and freezing rain were forecast overnight after parts of southern Ontario were blanketed in snow during the evening rush hour on Wednesday.

Check your weather and flights

FlightAware Enter your airport to find cancelled flights

National Weather Service Use your zip code to find watches and alerts across the US

Government of Canada Weather Local forecasts and alerts from the Canadian weather service

BBC Weather Find out the weather forecast for your area, with an hourly breakdown and 14-day lookahead

Banner saying 'Get in touch'

Have you been affected by the winter storm? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.